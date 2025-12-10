Something Important Comes Full Circle For These 4 Zodiac Signs On December 11, 2025

Something comes full circle for four zodiac signs on December 11, 2025 when Mercury reenters Sagittarius after its long retrograde journey. Mercury in Sagittarius shows these signs that their hard work during the Saturn in Pisces transit was worth it. These signs are a lot more mindful of their energy now since the fiery transit helps them move forward and not be tied to whatever stories from the past threaten to block them.

Mercury in Sagittarius is creative, adventurous and courageous, all elements that these signs could use a little more of right now. Although Mercury is in detriment in Sagittarius, meaning its energy isn't expressed to the fullest, it's still a valuable transit because it uplifts these signs and shows them how magical they really are.

Mercury once again makes a positive aspect to Pluto, encouraging us all to develop more faith in ourselves. December is a month of taking back control and allowing ourselves to embrace the transformations that the year has brought, and these astrological signs are taking what they learned and running with it.

1. Sagittarius

Mercury back in your sign makes you more ambitious, Sagittarius, and you will continue to work hard towards your goals. This is a confidence-boosting transit that softens your communication, helping you become more accessible to others, especially with Venus also in this sign. Its expansive energy makes it easier to take on intellectually stimulating activities. Those in the academic fields definitely benefit from this energy because it sparks new ideas and helps you handle any tedious paperwork that crosses your desk in the coming weeks.

Mercury in your sign brings a new dynamic this time around as it helps you to break free from the past. You're focused on clearing away what will only continue holding you back in terms of growth and progress. You are crafting your tools and learning discipline through Saturn and courage with Mars, but Mercury and Venus echo new opportunities for love and opening your heart.

Mercury in Sagittarius also enables you to take on more of an authoritative role with the stellium of planets in your sign, because you are ready to impart your understanding and experiences to others. You are transforming and evolving, and this Mercury period is the catalyst for more transformation.

2. Gemini

While Mercury brings new energy to your relationship house, Gemini, this is an alchemic period. You are entering a chapter where you are patiently working towards what you want and the research and understanding you have made so far lead to more breakthroughs.

Mercury here shows you the treasures you hold in your ability to communicate with others. You have more empathy now because Mercury here is more on the emotional level for you. This is perfect timing, because having Mars in your relationship sector may have caused some friction or discord. Now, Mercury in Sagittarius shows you why it’s amazing to have positive connections and how these people can bring back your motivation, especially if Saturn has been draining you.

Starting on December 11, Mercury in Sagittarius is your renaissance showing you how to reconnect with your own voice. Focus on writing, learning, or listening to others, because it will help you be more emotionally available for others and for yourself.

3. Virgo

Virgo, something comes full circle for you at home as Mercury in Sagittarius helps you dig into your family history and the past. This helps you understand yourself on a deeper level, enabling you to gain more wisdom and focus on reconciliations. You're more empathetic with yourself with Venus also in this part of your chart.

If you've felt creatively blocked, now your inspiration finally returns. Slowly, you are able to see how you can link productivity and creativity, all from the comfort of home. With Mars still in this sign for a bit more time, you're energized, and the spark for growth and moving forward is evident. There may be a sluggish period with the Mercury square to Saturn on December 25, but this is ultimately a driving force that helps you be more meticulous about your goals.

Starting on December 15, Mars in Capricorn pushes you to strive for excellence, but for now, you can see how making your foundation solid will prepare you for more success.

4. Pisces

Pisces, prepare to embark on a new journey as Mercury in Sagittarius represents a new beginning for you. You are finally allowing yourself to be open to the experiences that await, whether it is in the realm of love or at work.

Mercury in this part of your chart illuminates the ideas you have and shows you the work you need to do in order to make them a reality. But through this optimistic and expansive energy, you are encouraged to actually put in the work with Saturn now direct in your sign. Accomplishing great things is a manifestation of this transit, assuming you aren’t procrastinating. Changing your habits or developing new ones will be essential to make the most of this energy.

With Jupiter in Cancer bringing a lot of support to your sign, this is a time when you not only dream big, but your plans are practical. Things do take time, so do not rush the process. After all, Saturn is still in your sign for a few months, which will give you plenty of time to learn more and mold your routines to perfection.

A.T. Nunez is an Astrologer and philosopher living in NYC. She is passionate about astrology and aims to continue writing more about stargazing in the future.