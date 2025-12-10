4 Zodiac Signs Attract Lasting Abundance & Luck Starting On December 11, 2025

Four zodiac signs are attracting lasting abundance and luck on December 11, 2025 when Mercury connects with Lilith, opening the door of your mind. Mercury is lightning fast and Lilith connects to your dark side.

On Thursday, it's a gut feeling that leads you to take a risk that manifests into something tangible. You never know until you try, and these astrological signs want to find out because Mercury conjunct Lilith fosters curiosity. The idea you nurture grows today and the lucky ones here cultivate something good by turning a thought into action.

1. Taurus

Taurus, you attract lasting abundance within your most intimate partnerships on Thursday, an experience you've longed to have for quite some time but were too afraid to do because of vulnerability and emotional exposure. To get to know someone means letting them see you for who you are, and when that happens, your guards drop, and it scares you.

But on December 11, something incredible happens. You realize that everyone has their own vulnerabilities, and that's what makes this relationship lasting and abundant. You start feeding off each other's energy in all the right ways on Thursday, seeing that you need each other to build and grow. A team is good, even if it feels wrong or too risky. Now what once felt out of reach feels right, and you do all you can to make sure it lasts.

2. Scorpio

You have always wanted to be powerful (and classy), Scorpio. The type of abundance and luck you hope will last in your life goes beyond money itself. On December 11, you want to be viewed as a high-value person, not because of what you wear or what you do, but because of who you are.

With Mercury conjunct Lilith on Thursday, you're done hiding the parts of yourself that make you influential. The more you shrink, the less you're seen; so now you want to be known. You will reveal the depth of your intelligence, even if it intimidates others. Your intensity is coming out in full force, and you will not apologize for being you. Being yourself attracts lasting good fortune. Your standards are not too high, they are just right for you.

3. Leo

You are ready to enjoy your passionate personality, Leo, revealing the depth of your fire and heart on December 11. There's something unbridled waiting to be released inside of you and it all starts with an idea. Rather than worry about what others think of you or how others might view you, you run with it.

During Mercury conjunct Lilith, you realize that you only have one life to live. You're a Leo so it's not for you to play it small. You feel good about yourself and it's OK to show off if you want to. You will be received so well by the important people in your life, and the best part is that your passion is long-lasting.

4. Gemini

Gemini, when you think about long-lasting abundance, your mind automatically turns to love and partnership. You think about all the memories you can create and how good it is to be part of a team. You are ready to give your whole heart.

Your only reservation about sharing a life with someone has nothing to do with being non-committal. You're picky with high standards, so you often like to wait and see. Yet, on December 11, you are ready to dive into the great unknown when it comes to relationships. You know what you want, and today you're going to ask for lasting love that is abundant, peaceful and full of life.

Aria Gmitter is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She graduated from the Midwestern School of Astrology and has been a practical astrologer for 40 years.