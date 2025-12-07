3 Chinese Zodiac Signs Attract Luck & Love All Week, From December 8 - 14

Three Chinese zodiac signs are attracting luck and love all week from December 8 - 14, 2025. Three days this week are perfect for love and luck: Tuesday, Thursday, and Sunday. The best colors to attract luck and love this week are blue, white and red, and it's much easier to experience romance due to the Yin energy that's expressed all week.

On Monday, close the doors to people you know you don't want to date or see, if you're single. If you're married, choose to protect your time and plan a date night. Starting on Tuesday, lead with intention when in a relationship or in the pursuit of one. Go with the flow on Friday and Saturday. Don't push too hard to get a result in romantic matters on Sunday.

These animal signs have luck on their side this week when it comes to attracting love into their lives:

1. Rat

Embrace the depths of romance this week and start by wearing burgundy, Rat. You'll attract passionate love with a bit of luck on Tuesday, and it could be with a Rabbit animal sign. Their calm energy softens your intensity during a week when you're interested in situations that bring out your warm and softer side.

This week, clear away cluttered spaces that make you feel mentally foggy or disorganized. Do things that help you connect with your emotions. Listen to sentimental music, perhaps love ballads from the early '70s or '80s. Write poetry or love notes and read some online. You can grow and foster romance without any pressure from an external need to perform. Instead, be yourself.

2. Snake

Snake, place a single fresh flower in your bedroom's far-right corner from the door to attract luck, and if you want love, make it a red flower. Your room is an emotional space perfect for asking the universe to give you the type of love you crave. You want to feel the experience of love by asking for it and then imagining what it would be like to have it as you envision it.

You may have a positive, romantic encounter with a Goat, or, if you're already in a relationship, receive advice from one that helps you improve it. Your best day for love is Sunday, December 14, and your ideal color to attract love is white, which enables you to connect with Yang energy.

3. Tiger

Tiger, ground your boldness and connect with your softer side this week, because you're going to attract a romantic kind of love into your life. Your energy complements midnight blue, so wear it in clothing or place it in a room where you spend most of your time. Blue is the color of trust, and it helps calm your magnetic, authoritative energy, opening your heart to sentimental energy.

Your best day for love is Thursday, December 11. You could meet a Rooster who reflects similar values. There's an automatic sense of attraction when you act with purpose, and this animal sign will sense it in you inherently. To attract luck and love with Feng Shui, light your living room well. Intense light means stronger social energy; you'll feel aligned with the vibration of love all week.

Aria Gmitter is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She graduated from the Midwestern School of Astrology and has been a practical astrologer for 40 years.