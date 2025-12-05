The Tarot Horoscope Has An Important Message For Your Zodiac Sign On December 6, 2025

Each zodiac sign's one-card tarot horoscope for December 6, 2025, brings insight to the Sun in Sagittarius and the Moon in Cancer. The Moon leaves Gemini later in the day to enter Cancer, where we start to feel a sense of resolution from the intensity of the super moon. The Cancer Moon relates to home and family, bringing a sense of peace and tranquility to the day.

Saturday is perfect for spending time with family, cooking and organizing your home. However, there's a little bit of a warning: be patient. Cancer is associated with the Chariot tarot card, the collective card for everyone today. The Chariot is about uphill climbs and feeling like you have to work very hard to reach your goals. If you have holiday or end-of-year preparations underway, you may feel pressured to perform and get everything done this weekend. Try to be gentle with yourself; find what comforts you and focus on the sentimental meaning of what you do.

Tarot horoscopes for each zodiac sign on Saturday, December 6, 2025:

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Saturday's tarot card for Aries: Four of Cups, reversed

Aries, the Four of Cups, reversed tarot card is about finding a revived sense of expectancy and interest in your life. On Saturday, you may feel like staying home and clinging to things that comfort you, but the reversed Four of Cups suggests doing the opposite.

If you feel the desire to go out with friends or to try something by yourself, do so. It's time for a new season of life to begin.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Saturday's tarot card for Taurus: Wheel of Fortune, reversed

On Saturday, don't allow circumstances to dictate your reaction, Taurus. The Wheel of Fortune, reversed tarot card, implies a loss of self-control, but ultimately it's you who gets to decide how you will respond to your environment.

Take the time you need to react, and pause when you feel emotions are going to be strong and hard to manage. Think about what you want to achieve at any given moment and act accordingly.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Saturday's tarot card for Gemini: Nine of Pentacles

Gemini, start counting your blessings because the Nine of Pentacles is about receiving rewards for your work, effort, and diligence. Saturday is a big day for you, and you're about to see what happens when you remain true to yourself.

On December 6, not only does your tarot card promise a monetary benefit, but the Moon enters your house of personal wealth. A bonus check could come to you from your job or you may receive a gift that has substantial value.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Saturday's tarot card for Cancer: Three of Wands, reversed

There's a time and place for everything, Cancer, and your tarot card for Saturday, the Three of Wands, reversed, is about delays that create frustration and disappointment.

On Saturday, something you want may not happen, no matter how hard you try to make it so. You may be receiving a form of divine protection.

A delay on December 6 doesn't necessarily mean a no, but if you're asking if you should or shouldn't do something, right now, the response from your card is to wait.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Saturday's tarot card for Leo: Two of Cups

Leo, your daily tarot card for Saturday is the Two of Cups, signifying a union. You will find your place in the world either in a partnership or a group of like-minded friends who want and support the same things that you do.

On December 6, you get the green light to socialize and put yourself out there to make new friends or attend an event. Present your best side, knowing that the energy you send out to the world has the power to attract to you what you want to experience.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Saturday's tarot card for Virgo: Nine of Swords

Worry can get the best of you sometimes, Virgo, and the Nine of Swords is about concerns that cause you to stay awake at night thinking about them on Saturday. You can talk about what's on your mind to a friend or journal if you don't want to open up to another person just yet.

Don't let your worries stop you from finding your peace and tranquility. Do things on December 6 that promote healing. When your emotions need nurturing, don't ignore them.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Saturday's tarot card for Libra: Justice

Libra, your tarot for Saturday is Justice, the card you rule. It represents fairness in all things, especially when interacting with others, which is right up your alley.

You may feel pulled to take action to bring harmony and balance to your relationships on December 6. There may be a reason for you to feel the need to do so.

Approach conversations with objectivity and grace. Try to avoid unnecessary conflict when resolving conflicts that arise.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Saturday's tarot card for Scorpio: Two of Swords

Check your sources, Scorpio. The Two of Swords represents a delay in decision-making due to a sense that something else needs to be known.

It's good to listen to your intuition on Saturday, and to hold off on jumping to conclusions. You may feel stuck right now, and it's normal when your gut is saying to be cautious.

On December 6, your tarot card presents as upright. If you need to know what to do, the advice is to honor your intuition since it's likely to be correct.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Saturday's tarot card for Sagittarius: Ten of Cups, reversed

Even when everything is going well for you, there may be a lingering sense of unhappiness on Saturday, Sagittarius. Your Ten of Cups, reversed tarot card, is about an emotional lack, and it's asking to be fulfilled by something wholesome and pure.

On December 6, pay attention to what family or friends aren't meeting expectations. Ask yourself what you can do to help satisfy that craving in your heart if you can't make any changes right now.

A slight change in your outlook can improve your mood and help make things much better.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Saturday's tarot card for Capricorn: King of Wands

Know who you are, Capricorn. The King of Wands is about a visionary leader, and that is you. Saturday is your day to take ownership of your identity and embrace it.

You can choose to stay in the background or step forward on December 6, which requires taking responsibility and ownership. Organize your day with authority. Allow your influential side to manifest.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Saturday's tarot card for Aquarius: The Emperor

Aquarius, embrace a more organized approach to your schedule today. Your tarot card, the Emperor, is about authoritative control that's structured and meticulous.

On Saturday, the power to command is in your hands. You don't have to do much to claim it either, but to acknowledge that it exists in you.

Create clear expectations for yourself and others on December 6. Think about the long-term goals you want to achieve, and see how you might start working toward them now.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Saturday's tarot card for Pisces: King of Swords

You're known for your integrity, Pisces, especially when it comes to how you treat the people you love. Your tarot card, the King of Swords, is about clear thinking, and you may have to make a decision that challenges your morals and values.

You may feel pressured to compromise the standards you set for yourself. But don't give in to peer pressure.

It can be tough to stand firmly in your beliefs, and in the moment, you may ask yourself if you're being a little dramatic or extreme in your thinking; however, you won't regret being wrong when a choice aligns with your self-respect.

You may regret being right about knowing you shouldn't do something, after you do and realize it was wrong for you.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.