The Tarot Horoscope Has A Message For Your Zodiac Sign About The Full Moon On Thursday, December 4

The daily tarot horoscope for December 4, 2025, is here with a message for your zodiac sign about the Full Moon in Gemini on Thursday. A Full Moon is a special time for cleansing your tarot cards, writing down what you no longer desire on a sheet of paper, and burning and discarding it. You can make your Full Moon water and drink in the energy. There are so many things people enjoy doing beneath the light of the powerful moonbeam, including finding closure from negative emotions from the past.

Thursday's collective tarot card for everyone is the Six of Wands, reversed, whose meaning is about negative emotions that make you feel less than. You don't need that in your life. Instead, replace each one with the belief that your future is shifting in a better direction. Now let's see what the daily tarot horoscopes have in store for December 4.

The Universe Is Sending You A Message Today Unlock your FREE horoscope and tarot reading with fresh insights delivered every morning.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Thursday's tarot card for Aries: Ace of Pentacles, reversed

Aries, where have you settled and not gone for all you desire in life? Your tarot card for Thursday, the Ace of Pentacles, reversed, is about a missed financial opportunity.

Don't let the past define the future. You still can improve your situation, but you'll need to take action. Make it a point to ask if something is as good as it can be when speaking to others. You never know if you'll get more than you originally thought you could.

Advertisement

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Thursday's tarot card for Taurus: The Sun

Taurus, today's tarot card, the Sun, brings you back to square one, but with a twist: you feel happy and your optimism returns. You see what has worked for you in the past, and feel good about returning to it.

You also realize what didn't work out, and now you're ready to let it settle and focus on the good. December 4 is a defining moment when you make big steps forward!

Advertisement

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Thursday's tarot card for Gemini: Seven of Pentacles, reversed

Have you put a dream on hold, Gemini? Sometimes results take time to manifest, and as the Seven of Pentacles reversed tarot card reveals, waiting can leave you feeling impatient. You may ask yourself if you're wasting time or should bother putting in more effort.

On December 4, consider the long game. You may be building a situation, but you need to create a solid foundation first. Don't become disheartened until a specific period of time has passed. You don't want to end now and realize later you were so close to winning the gold.

Advertisement

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Thursday's tarot card for Cancer: Queen of Wands, reversed

Everyone has dark emotions at times, Cancer. The Queen of Wands, reversed, suggests you may feel unhappy to know that you are jealous or resentful. Today's about handling those feelings with grace and tact.

You can't change what you don't know, and even though you may not like thinking about yourself, it's a great starting point for rebuilding your self-esteem and turning a challenge into a blessing.

Advertisement

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Thursday's tarot card for Leo: Queen of Cups

Leo, your daily tarot card for today is the Queen of Cups, which is about emotional depth and intuitive growth. You are ready to dig into your relationships, including the one with yourself, with honesty and intense curiosity.

It's not easy to write a mini-review, but remember that there are many other positive sides to introspection. Don't always look for problems. You'll find them. Look for the good... you'll find a lot more than you realize.

Advertisement

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Thursday's tarot card for Virgo: Strength, reversed

Virgo, be sure to take inventory of how you spend your time. You want to be true to your priorities and honor your personal goals and dreams.

Strength, reversed, is about feeling ill-equipped or unable to carry out promises you made to yourself, but if you set your mind to do so on Thursday, you will.

Advertisement

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Thursday's tarot card for Libra: Two of Pentacles

You've got a lot going on, Libra, and the Two of Pentacles reveals that you're only getting started. On Thursday, you may want to let go of a few things that are on your plate so you have time for yourself.

What needs to stay? What ought to go? Are there things in your daily routine that provide more problems than help to you right now? On December 4, consider how you can help others, but at the expense of yourself.

Advertisement

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Thursday's tarot card for Scorpio: Knight of Wands, reversed

Scorpio, why be so intense? The Knight of Wands, reversed, warns you against reckless behavior caused by impulsivity. Don't jump to conclusions today.

When something triggers a strong reaction in you on Thursday, hold off before making any statements. You will want to think before saying what's on your mind. There are times in life when discernment is much more powerful than blunt honesty.

Advertisement

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Thursday's tarot card for Sagittarius: The Star

Sagittarius, the Star tarot card is about having a vision for your life. You may have lost hope after a setback or disappointment, but faith can be restored over time.

On Thursday, you will feel the universe's support in many ways. What have you asked for that you hoped to receive by now? What are the desires of your heart? On December 4, you may see them manifest in unexpected ways.

Advertisement

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Thursday's tarot card for Capricorn: The Moon

Moments of confusion are normal, Capricorn. When you're unsure about what to do, let the process lead you.

Confusion can help you to develop and improve your discernment. When you don't understand, ask questions. On Thursday, not knowing allows you to discover what you need to know.

Advertisement

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Thursday's tarot card for Aquarius: Ace of Cups

Aquarius, why not open your heart to love? The Ace of Cups is a truly romantic tarot card that allows you to see the beauty of kindness and loyalty in a companion and friend.

You may have lost a sense of your optimism, or perhaps you fear you won't find the one you're looking for. Today invites you to keep looking. The old ways are gone, and now something new can be born.

Advertisement

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Thursday's tarot card for Pisces: The Chariot

Pisces, sweet victory is yours, and you will have to wait for the moment that it arrives. The Chariot tarot card is about holding on to a journey until you reach the final destination on Thursday. Don't quit; instead, stay motivated and keep going.

Good things can come to you when you stop looking for them. You have to control and command the power of the mental chatter that tells you to quit. Envision the final destination you want to be on December 4.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.