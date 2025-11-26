Tarot Horoscopes For November 27, 2025: What Your Zodiac Sign Needs To Know About The Pisces Moon

Each zodiac sign's one-card tarot horoscope is here for November 27, 2025 when the Sun is in Sagittarius and the Moon leaves Aquarius to enter Pisces. When the luminaries experience an energy shift like this, it's best to rethink the path you are currently on. On Thursday, the luminaries are in mutable fire and water. Water can extinguish fire, while fire can evaporate water. Be careful not to lose steam when you need to be motivated. Becoming overly emotional can cause you to lose focus or to forget that the journey is just as important as the process.

Thursday's tarot card for everyone is the Queen of Pentacles, a nurturing and practical archetype who can balance career responsibilities while staying in tune with others' emotional needs. May you maintain the same level-headed, emotional maturity that this Major Arcana figure symbolizes. As you tackle your errands and complete various responsibilities for work and family, ask yourself what the goal is. How can you stay emotionally sensitive without letting feelings take over? What does being practical look like for you when your intuition triggers strong emotions?

Thursday's tarot horoscope for each zodiac sign on November 27, 2025:

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Thursday's tarot card for Aries: Nine of Cups

Aries, the Nine of Cups is a highly positive card, especially if you have made a wish you hope will come true. Dreams need fuel to become a reality. While you may hope that your deepest desires will manifest on their own, they require work and commitment from you.

On November 27, remind yourself that anything is possible when you are persistent. What's one thing that you can do today to bring you closer to your dream life? Map out the steps and make the first one.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Thursday's tarot card for Taurus: Ace of Pentacles

Taurus, the Ace of Pentacles is about abundance and prosperity that's coming into your life. Having the gift of wealth can create as many problems as it does blessings, and when you first level yourself up, you discover that there is still so much more for you to learn about money management.

On November 27, think about how you can navigate the emotions that surface during the heights of joy. Do you self-sabotage, or do you believe you deserve what you have? What do your opportunities reveal about yourself?

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Thursday's tarot card for Gemini: The Lovers, reversed

Gemini, the Lovers reversed, is about a relationship you thought was over, but now circumstances could change, and an ex returns to your life.

Relationships, especially ones that have gone through tough times, can leave you feeling bewildered about how to repair the past. The beautiful thing is that you don't have to go back and revise history. The future is yet to be written.

On November 27, consider how you've changed. Can you see how others have changed as well? What does a new start mean for a potential future with someone you used to know?

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Thursday's tarot card for Cancer: Strength, reversed

Cancer, are you feeling overwhelmed lately? When the Strength tarot card is reversed, it often symbolizes weakness. Do you wish you could exercise greater control over your circumstances? How might that be different from what you are doing now?

On November 27, see your shortcomings as opportunities for growth. When you recognize where you need help, are you willing to ask for it? What support system can you create to foster a sense of strength during difficult moments in your life?

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Thursday's tarot card for Leo: Ten of Pentacles, reversed

Leo, the Ten of Pentacles reversed, symbolizes financial problems within a family stemming from a lack of communication and misaligned goals.

How well do you foster openness and transparency about money matters with people affected by your decisions? Do you want more transparency into how money is spent?

On November 27, remember that finances can be emotionally triggering. Try to set strong feelings aside when discussing spending problems. Be curious and work from a problem-solving standpoint.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Thursday's tarot card for Virgo: Two of Cups

Virgo, what makes you fall in love? The Two of Cups tarot card is about mutuality in partnership, where two people see the world and think similarly. Do you want to be with a person who's your opposite, or do you prefer to partner with someone more like yourself?

Starting November 27, look for signs of give-and-take in your relationship. When you are with someone special, wouldn't it be better to compete for who can give more rather than ask what is only being done for you?

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Thursday's tarot card for Libra: Seven of Cups, reversed

Libra, is there something in your life that confuses you so you can't make a decision? The Seven of Cups, reversed, symbolizes a situation that lacks clarity.

You will want answers, but they are hard to find. If you need to make a decision, it's not easy when there's no clarity. On November 27, aim to solve the problem by asking questions. Commit to resolving an issue before the end of the day.

What are your priorities? What are the solutions that help you reach your goals? Be proactive to get what you need before committing to anything new on your schedule.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Thursday's tarot card for Scorpio: Seven of Swords, reversed

Scorpio, how do you feel when you find out someone has been dishonest? The Seven of Swords, reversed, is about telling the truth after saying a lie.

You may hear a confession that helps to resolve suspicions you've held, but rather than feeling relief after a disclosure, you feel betrayed, and perhaps angry.

On November 27, consider how difficult it can be for someone to admit they were untruthful. While it may not make it easier for you to trust, it can serve as a starting point for rebuilding a foundation of honesty in the future.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Thursday's tarot card for Sagittarius: King of Swords, reversed

Sagittarius, the King of Swords, reversed, is about abuses of power and how someone may not be kind because they have authority. Power often reveals things about a person's character, and what you witness can speak volumes.

Are you the type of person who confronts authority? On November 27, take time to discern what your best approach is when you are unhappy with how a boss or coworker is acting. Is there a kind way to resolve problems? If so, what are they?

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Thursday's tarot card for Capricorn: Four of Swords, reversed

Capricorn, are you taking time for yourself? The Four of Swords, reversed tarot card, is about overworking to the point of fatigue or exhaustion.

It's wonderful to be productive or passionate about what you do for a living; however, taking time to rest is vital for restoring your mind and body. Compromising rest for a goal can become counterproductive within a short time.

On November 27, learn how to balance with pleasure, and pleasure with rest, especially if you are feeling run down and tired. Remember, it's OK to put projects on hold for your health. A healthy balance in life is a true sign of success.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Thursday's tarot card for Aquarius: Knight of Cups, reversed

Aquarius, how transparent are you during challenging moments? Your daily tarot card, the Knight of Cups, reversed, is about emotional avoidance, and this can happen when you feel uncomfortable speaking the truth out of fear. Fear is best when you face it head-on.

Do you try to run from uncomfortable conversations? On November 27, take a different approach to tense situations. When challenging emotions surface, ask yourself why they exist and what you can learn about yourself in that moment.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Thursday's tarot card for Pisces: Ace of Cups, reversed

Pisces, the Ace of Cups, reversed tarot card, is about being emotionally numb and struggling to say what you feel. Do you have trouble finding the right words when strong feelings arise? Do you do better writing things down or waiting a little while to process what's happening inside of you?

On November 27, give yourself a little bit of grace. Don't feel pressured to perform or act in a way that doesn't feel right to you. Admit what you're experiencing, and if someone is waiting to hear from you, ask for more time before opening up.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.