Love Horoscopes Are Here For Thursday, November 13 — Today's Tension Is Trying To Tell You Something

On Thursday, November 13, 2025, the Virgo Moon will square Mars in Sagittarius, creating clashes and opportunities for change within each zodiac sign's love horoscope. While the Virgo Moon seeks comfort and stability in routine, Mars in Sagittarius is preparing you for change.

This energy can create disagreements about how to progress a relationship or how to create space for the growth you are experiencing. The Virgo Moon wants everything to remain the same, in a controlled environment; however, Mars in Sagittarius wants you to live a little and take a chance on improving even the best of relationships. Try not to overthink or control the outcome of your relationship or partner. Instead of resisting change, allow yourself to have hope that this energy may be just what you need to deepen your bond and bring about an even more incredible love.

Love horoscopes for each zodiac sign on Thursday, November 13, 2025:

Aries

Don’t cling to your routines today, dear Aries. You’ve found comfort in creating a life and relationship in which you feel you know what to expect.

Yet, today’s energy holds enormous potential to initiate a new beginning in your relationship. Whether today's adventure involves a commitment or traveling somewhere beautiful together, be sure that you’re not shutting down this incredible opportunity for romance.

Taurus

Let go of any rigidness, Taurus. You have set ideas about what love and commitment are supposed to look like. However, you may actually be limiting yourself and your partner with these ideals.

Today’s energy encourages you to release the expectations you once held and to welcome the changes currently underway. This process will lead to a deeper and meaningful relationship, but you can’t continue to be rigid in how you love.

Gemini

Try not to argue about the small things, Gemini. As the Virgo Moon clashes with Mars in Sagittarius, you could find yourself being overly critical of your partner.

This energy relates explicitly to whether you live together, spend a great deal of time together, or are starting to plan for a new phase of your relationship.

Try to embody the energy of Sagittarius and let yourself surrender to this process rather than arguing about the changes that it’s bringing to your personal life.

Cancer

You need to open up, Cancer. It’s understandable that you may be afraid to share your feelings or that you’re still trying to understand them for yourself. However, you must challenge yourself to express what has actually been bothering you, rather than controlling the outcome by remaining silent.

By taking the initiative and being open with your partner, you will make a positive change. But this is something that is on you to do, as you shouldn’t make them beg for answers.

Leo

Money doesn’t equate to love, Leo. Be especially mindful of not letting any financial matters create issues in your romantic relationship.

You have recently found someone who matches your zest for life; however, they might not be the person you envisioned for yourself.

It’s prudent to focus on financial stability, but don’t let it become all about money. The best couples are those that grow together, and that includes matters of wealth as well.

Virgo

Try to get out of your own way, sweet Virgo. Currently, you are being overly controlling in your relationship, and it’s not actually helping you achieve what you want.

As hard as it is, you need to try to surrender and let go of thinking that everything has to go your way. Part of this is trusting your partner’s ability to approach this situation as an adult, rather than someone you have to constantly monitor.

Be sure you’re clear on what you’re asking for, but then let your partner take over and show you that they are as committed as you are.

Libra

You never needed to be perfect to be loved, Libra. You can often set lofty expectations for yourself, regardless of any childhood wounds. These expectations to be the best possible romantic partner can lead you to always striving to be better in an effort to be loved.

Yet, when you begin this path, you’re inadvertently telling yourself that you don’t deserve to be loved just as you are. Try to put down the self-help books and take a break from being overly accommodating. Let yourself have needs and show up just as you are.

Scorpio

Be careful of your judgments, Scorpio. You are known to be one of the most judgmental zodiac signs. This judgment towards others is only a reflection of how you feel about and talk to yourself. When you become critical of a partner or shut down a new romantic prospect out of judgment, you’re revealing how harsh you see yourself.

Today, there is a fantastic opportunity to receive what you deserve in your relationship, but you must let go of judgment; otherwise, you’ll never actually find what you want.

Sagittarius

You don’t need to become anything for this relationship to work, Sagittarius. Your career goals were created out of needing to feel like you were enough for someone special in your life.

Beyond succeeding in your career, you also crave a certain level of financial security; however, you may need to rethink this strategy.

You never needed to become as successful as this person or make the same amount of money; instead, recognize that you are worthy. What you have doesn’t determine who you are.

Capricorn

Nothing is ever going to be perfect, Capricorn. As difficult as it may be to hear, you need to be aware of this today.

You have profound desires for what you want your future to look like, and where to take a romantic relationship. However, you are holding yourself and this other person to an unrealistic standard of perfection.

You don’t need to be perfect or have the ideal plan to create the relationship you desire. All you need is the desire to try and the ability to appreciate that it’s often the flaws that make the deep connection you seek.

Aquarius

Be willing to embrace change, Aquarius. As an air sign, you are usually able to adapt to any changes that occur within your life.

However, at this moment, you feel reluctant to change your vision or dream of what love is supposed to look like. Whether this involves a particular person, the agreement you make in your relationship, or how you want to progress it, you must embrace change.

Recognize that ideas can be great on paper, but when you finally meet someone, you must be willing to throw those rules out the window.

Pisces

You can’t make your partner into something they’re not, Pisces. It’s not your job to save or rescue anyone. You are not a rehab center for the emotionally unavailable or unloved.

Your caring and sensitive nature can attract partners who need your help; however, you must also realize that this doesn’t necessarily translate into a balanced and reciprocal relationship.

Instead of working so hard to help, fix or make someone into their best self, invest that energy into yourself. This is the only way you will be able to attract a true equal.

