Love Horoscopes Are Here For Wednesday, October 1 — Juno Enters Sagittarius Today

On Wednesday, October 1, 2025, Asteroid Juno enters Sagittarius in each zodiac sign's love horoscope and relationships enter a new phase of intimacy. Juno governs themes of marriage and commitment, and it may awaken your desires and intensify your dating life while supporting a long-term relationship or marriage. You will see your relationship as a connection to experience all that you’ve ever dreamed of.

Juno makes you want to find your forever love, even if it's unconventional. Starting today, you seek a deep meaning and connection fostered through spiritual and intellectual curiosity beyond physical appearance or personal status. Cultivate a relationship that helps you to become your authentic self, rather than boxing you into any specifics that you’ve been taught you must embrace. Plan travel around giving back to communities, attend a lecture, and start to foster the kind of connection that time won’t be able to touch.

Each zodiac sign's love horoscope for Wednesday, October 1, 2025:

Aries

Devote yourself to what brings meaning into your life, Aries. If you’ve been looking for new love, then the best place to start is by focusing on experiences that deeply matter to you. Whether it’s spirituality, a book club, or volunteering, by devoting yourself to what brings meaning to you, you can attract the love you’re looking for.

If you’re in an existing relationship, try to expand your current connection. Consider the broader purpose of your relationship and explore various ways to connect with your partner. Juno in Sagittarius brings a chance to combine your personal meaning with the love you’ve always dreamed of.

Taurus

Your relationship should never stay stagnant, Taurus. Although you may be skeptical of change as a whole, that doesn’t mean that you don’t need your relationship to grow.

If you’ve felt stuck in your romantic life, either because you’re unsure of a current partner or because of the lack of growth, you must start embracing change. Whether this is in your overall relationship status or finally having the conversation about where you see this going, Juno in Sagittarius brings transformation to your romantic life.

Gemini

You can have the best of both worlds, Gemini. There is no rule that you must trade your freedom for a relationship, or that you have to give up the idea of partnership to maintain autonomy. When you can believe that you can have the best of both worlds, then you can finally understand how to achieve that.

You are currently merging your vision for yourself with that of a relationship, so it’s essential to remain aware. Take time for yourself, and delight in making plans with your partner for the future, as Juno in Sagittarius brings you the ability to have the best of both.

Cancer

Self-growth is a key factor in romantic growth, Cancer. After all you’ve been through the last few years, it’s no surprise that self-growth is now a crucial factor in choosing a partner to share your life with.

Self-growth represents the ideal that you and your partner are always open to becoming better, not because you’re not already enough, but so that you can continue to evolve.

Honor your desire for a partner who wants to continue growing and lean into the conversations and experiences that will help facilitate that. As a relationship that never stops growing, it is always made up of two people who have embraced self-growth.

Leo

You deserve someone who loves you for who you are, dearest Leo. Juno in Sagittarius brings in a strong need and desire to focus on how you express yourself within your relationship.

This may lead to some growing pains, especially if your partner is more traditional. However, it offers an exciting time of growth.

Practical radical honesty and vulnerability with your partner, discuss what marriage or commitment means to each of you. You may stretch some social norms during this time, but it will help you remember that you deserve someone to love you for all that you are.

Virgo

Explore what it means to live your best life, sweet Virgo. Sagittarius is an energy that represents your relationship and home.

This often appears to be a strong commitment to creating a loving family; however, you may be called to travel frequently or work towards owning multiple properties. You crave exploration, but you also require that you and your partner share the same values.

Your values are your inner belief system that governs the choices that you make for your life. While Juno is in Sagittarius, it’s a chance to reflect and discuss your values with your partner, as well as what you need to feel like you’re living your best life.

Libra

There’s a difference between someone who challenges you and a challenging relationship, dearest Libra. You are the zodiac sign that represents romantic partnerships, yet you also crave someone who can challenge you as you work to become your best self.

This energy, however, can also lead to long-lasting and unfulfilling relationships, as the challenge becomes part of the bond. Ensure that your relationship doesn’t fall into this category and work to cultivate a healthy mental and emotional bond with a partner.

Attend a seminar, read a book together, or engage in a lively discussion about topics that interest you. A soft love can challenge you; you need to be able to see the difference.

Scorpio

Build with your partner, Scorpio. While Juno in astrology represents commitment, in Sagittarius, it also affects your financial resources. You need to ensure that you’re not viewing a particular partner as a means to achieve economic independence.

While you should be able to build wealth together, your sense of financial independence should not rely upon a relationship. Don’t just choose someone who you feel could financially support you, but with whom you can genuinely build a life of meaning.

Try to be mindful of why you’re choosing a particular relationship and don’t underestimate your own abilities in the process.

Sagittarius

Commit to yourself first, Sagittarius. It can be difficult for you to be confident in committing to someone in your life. While you may love them and the life that you’ve built together, committing through marriage or another means can feel restrictive.

You are the zodiac sign that requires the most freedom in love, yet an important aspect of this is the relationship you form with yourself. Juno in Sagittarius asks that you focus on committing to yourself and your truth.

This helps you to honor the kind of love you need and what relationship resonates the most. Before you worry about committing to someone else, be sure that you’ve first chosen yourself.

Capricorn

Fall in love with someone who makes you see the world differently, Capricorn. While you are known for being a grounded and logical earth sign, that doesn’t mean you don’t crave a profound love. Juno in Sagittarius brings about a need to form a spiritual connection with a partner.

This influence may also bring about a divine soulmate or twin flame into your life. Just be sure you’re not letting your practical side entirely rule the choices you make.

Honor your spiritual side and your need for a profound connection, as this will be part of a great transformation process that occurs in your relationship and life.

Aquarius

Become what you are seeking, Aquarius. You crave a unique love, but you also need to know that you and your partner are contributing positive changes to the world.

This often inspires you to join volunteer or outreach efforts that allow you to meet someone with shared values, or to deepen your relationship with a greater purpose.

If you’re single, this is a wonderful time to focus on giving back, as you may meet someone through these efforts. If you’re in a relationship, consider ways that you and your partner can become involved in the community.

Giving back to those around you can open up an entire new dimension within your own connection.

Pisces

Date your equal, dearest Pisces. When someone is your equal, it doesn’t necessarily mean they are the same as you, but rather that the same set of desires is guiding them.

Juno in Sagittarius is a time for you to get serious about only dating those who are equals, whether in your priorities, future dreams, or experiences that have made you who you are.

You can often attract those with whom you’re not aligned because of your energy and willingness to help others. Yet, only by dating someone who is a true equal can you experience the type of love that you desire.

You’ve done the work to know what you deserve; now is the time to embrace what that means in your romantic life.

Kate Rose is a writer, spiritual astrologist, relationship and life intuitive counselor, and bespoke retreat curator.