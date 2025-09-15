Tarot Horoscopes Are Here For Each Zodiac Sign On September 16, 2025

Each zodiac sign's tarot horoscope is here for September 16, 2025. The Moon will be in the zodiac sign of Cancer, so focus on comfort and what's familiar. The Sun is in Virgo, so it's important to be diligent, especially in caring for small pets, your diet, and health.

The collective tarot card for each astrological sign this Tuesday is the Four of Pentacles, which represents balance and financial stability. The message for everyone is to be cautious with spending, avoid actions that put your economic well-being at risk, and resist impulse purchases. Now, let's explore what else you need to know for today.

See What The Universe Has In Store For You Daily horoscopes, astrology predictions & tarot readings straight to your inbox!

Daily tarot horoscopes for each zodiac sign on Tuesday, September 16, 2025:

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Today's tarot card for Aries: The Hanged Man, reversed

Be careful, Aries. Procrastination can be your downfall today. Today's tarot card, the Hanged Man, reversed, is about stalling.

Are you holding off on making an important decision because you think you need more time, or do you not see the point in continuing to try certain things because they are futile?

Today's advice is to know yourself really, really well. Understand what you want and why, and use that knowledge to do what you have to do, regardless of whether you're in the mood or want to.

Advertisement

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Today's tarot card for Taurus: Ten of Pentacles, reversed

Taurus, you have an incredible knack for making things work, emotionally, relationally, and especially economically. You're a money sign, so of course, financial matters are important to you, and you prioritize them.

However, today's message from the Ten of Pentacles, a reversed card, is to pay attention to situations where money is being mixed.

You may have someone in your life who doesn't view spending in the same way that you do. Make an effort to discuss financial plans and align your perspectives.

Advertisement

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Today's tarot card for Gemini: Nine of Pentacles, reversed

Gemini, yes, you can have everything you've ever wanted and still feel a sense of emptiness inside. What matters in life the most to you? Is it the amount of money you earn or something else?

Today's tarot, the Nine of Pentacles, reversed, is about self-esteem and its connection to material possessions. Consider where you focus most when comparing yourself to others. Is it on the right things?

Advertisement

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Today's tarot card for Cancer: Nine of Cups, reversed

Cancer, don't chase wealth for the sake of owning things. At the end of the day, it's not stuff that will make you happy. The experiences you can buy may give you a sense of joy, but what really matters most is how you feel inside.

Look for depth in your experiences. Strive for genuine connection and closeness with others. Appearances will only take you so far. It's the layers of a person's character that matter most and provide personal satisfaction.

Advertisement

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Today's tarot card for Libra: Six of Pentacles

Leo, have compassion towards others and yourself. You may not be able to change the world or heal every heartache, but you know that people have gone through similar experiences. But you can help in small ways.

The tarot card for you today, the Six of Pentacles, says to be generous with your time. Offer advice and support where possible and when practical. When you have something to share, be open to the idea.

Advertisement

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Today's tarot card for Virgo: Page of Swords, reversed

Virgo, what's the point in arguing about money or how it is spent? Everyone is learning how to relate to their own habits, and sometimes, poor habits are growth opportunities.

Discuss spending in a healthy manner with yourself and those close to you. View economics as a non-taboo topic to converse with when out with friends, without getting overly personal. Money is a language, and it's time to become super fluent.

Advertisement

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Today's tarot card for Libra: Seven of Swords

Libra, be careful with projection. The Seven of Swords is a warning tarot card that lets you know you may consider other people to have the same mindset or values that you do.

It is so easy to think that a person you like or call a friend is like-minded because you have gotten to know one another well over time. But when it comes to money, you may find out that there are differences, especially if you pay close attention.

Today, see things for what they are, and don't assume.

Advertisement

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Today's tarot card for Scorpio: The Lovers, reversed

Scorpio, do you struggle to keep a budget? Today's tarot, the Lovers, reversed, indicates that the idea of committing to anything that keeps you locked into one activity or idea can be hard for you to do thoroughly.

You may think you can withhold particular small pleasures, such as eating out or small items online. Should you struggle, be gentle on yourself. Change takes time, and that includes your spending habits.

Advertisement

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Today's tarot card for Sagittarius: Knight of Pentacles, reversed

Sagittarius, change is good, and you are a flexible-minded person. You may think that there is only one way of doing something, but there may actually be many more options.

The Knight of Pentacles, reversed, serves as a warning against black-and-white thinking, even if your methodology has worked in the past.

What you do could use some tweaking if you hit a plateau, especially when it comes to cost-cutting or saving. Consider taking a different approach.

Advertisement

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Today's tarot card for Capricorn: King of Swords

Capricorn, you have so much leadership within you, and you also have the potential to be even greater.

Today's tarot card, the King of Swords, is encouraging you to take a proactive approach to your finances by claiming your power of choice.

You don't have to wait for opportunities to improve to fall into your lap. Instead, your tarot card is a call to action. Choose wisely.

Advertisement

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Today's tarot card for Aquarius: Queen of Cups

Aquarius, have empathy for others, especially when you hear talk about debt or decisions someone made that wasn't one you would have made if you were in their shoes.

Today's tarot, the Queen of Cups, is about compassion and how it helps you to be emotionally compassionate. Listen to the full story with an open heart before making any judgments. It's good to hold space for others.

Advertisement

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Today's tarot card for Pisces: Seven of Cups, reversed

Pisces, not every person grows up knowing and understanding money inherently. You may have felt like you had to learn new habits that were the opposite of what you were taught as a child.

The Seven of Cups, reversed, is a sign that you are discovering new clarity for improved decision-making. You're ready to take practical action that is thoughtful, sound and beneficial for your economic future. You know what to do, and you're continuing to learn as you go.

Aria Gmitter is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She graduated from the Midwestern School of Astrology and has been a practical astrologer for 40 years.