4 Zodiac Signs Attract Significant Abundance & Luck On September 16, 2025

Four zodiac signs are attracting significant abundance and luck on Tuesday, September 16, 2025. Are you ready for a turning point in your life? Well, then, you're in luck. The Vertex, the fated point in an astrology chart, is activated, and it will connect with the great dissolver. A dream gets released, and a new one is born.

When the Vertex connects with Neptune on the cusp of Aries, the first sign of the zodiac, a start arrives that was meant to be. You realize what works and what doesn't. You see things for what they are. You know what to say and how to speak it into existence. The lack of knowledge is gone, and you step on solid ground. Today, four astrological signs accept the truth: dreams need a real strategy or they will vaporize into nothingness. They won't let that happen. Let's see why.

1. Aries

Aries, you will attract significant abundance and luck on September 16, because you realize some of the things you wanted were really just too lofty and not aligned with your true self. It's great to dream big, and it's even better to think that you might be able to pull a huge dream off.

What's a dream if it doesn't match your intent or character? What does it matter if you accomplish a great goal only to feel like you've lost your soul in the process? That may not make sense to you at first, but a fated event on Tuesday will help you understand that the abundance you want is more of yourself. You are self-aware, and that is the luck you need to guide your path.

2. Pisces

Pisces, you will experience significant abundance and luck on September 16 in the area of wealth. You don't place a high value on money. You prefer relationships or feel-good moments that add value to your life. Yet today you see something change in your life. The door of opportunity opens for you. You realize that you are in a new headspace.

You discover that you have resources and things that you can tap into that create abundance in life. You didn't even know you were this lucky, but the realization that you have valuable items sends a new message to your life: you're richer than you thought. You're more fortunate than you initially realized.

3. Aquarius

Aqaurius, you will attract significant abundance and luck on September 16 through something spoken, and it could involve a car, a contract, or some form of interaction with technology. Ever stumble upon a piece of internet property and think to yourself, 'You need to have that item'? Today, you may scroll past something that's on sale and want to buy it, may not have the money to do so. You may not think you should invest this type of money into yourself.

But the universe works in mysterious ways. You may get lucky, and after sharing your experience with someone, they will be determined to help you acquire it. The money you need comes to you easily. You realize how fortunate and blessed you are. You don't need to make yourself smaller in the world, and now you see it. You need to imagine the possibilities, and then they arrive.

4. Taurus

Taurus, you will attract some serious abundance and luck on September 16 by releasing the past, and this may involve some lie you believed. Some things can happen in your life that feel beyond real. You may have bought into an ideology or an impression you had about a particular person. You may wrestle to let go of what you think, but it's hurt you because you are stuck in the past.

When you are stuck in the past, your life gets buried there with your thoughts. Your mind will continually return to that point in time. Your brain wants to resolve it, but the past can't be rewritten. It can only be accepted and let go. So, that's when the abundance you want becomes an attraction for you. You realize that by releasing the past, you make room for the future. When you let go of a grudge, you make space for joy.

For whatever reason, this idea didn't materialize until today. It was not the right time for you to learn that lesson. Don't worry about it anymore; it's time to enjoy the good fortune that is entering your life.

Aria Gmitter is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She graduated from the Midwestern School of Astrology and has been a practical astrologer for 40 years.