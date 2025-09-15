4 Zodiac Signs Enter A Healing New Era Starting On September 16, 2025

Starting on September 16, 2025, four zodiac signs enter a healing new era. On this day, Venus trine Chiron opens the heart to healing. Chiron is known as the wounded healer, and this transit reminds us that our heartache doesn't have to last forever. Love has the power to dim the pains of the past.

This transit shows us that the universe is not indifferent to our struggles. We're not alone, and someone or something is listening. The universe places small messages in our path and encourages us to keep going. For these four zodiac signs, all we really need to do is pay attention. Healing is possible, and the universe is on our side.

Advertisement

1. Aries

Design: YourTango

Venus trine Chiron puts you in a very reflective mood, Aries, but it also gives you the strength to see the beauty in what once hurt. On this day, a sign from the universe helps you understand that what you’ve endured has shaped you in ways you can finally appreciate. That's big.

Advertisement

On September 16, you may realize that your story isn’t defined by its hardest moments but by your resilience and strength to overcome. That awareness makes you stand taller and prouder.

This is your cue to move forward with hope. The universe wants you to see that you have not been abandoned in your struggles. Instead, you have been prepared for something new and loving.

2. Taurus

Design: YourTango

Advertisement

For you, Taurus, Venus trine Chiron allows old wounds to meet new understanding and perspective. This is not about reliving the past but about seeing how far you’ve come since then.

The message you receive on September 16 could come through a sudden memory, or even a friend saying the right thing at the right time. It will feel like confirmation that you are exactly where you’re meant to be.

This day is about trust and the knowledge that you, too, can heal for real. The universe is telling you that your journey is valid, and that love and stability are not just dreams but very real possibilities.

Advertisement

3. Cancer

Design: YourTango

Heightened sensitivity works both ways on you, Cancer. Sometimes, it dredges up the worst pain, and at other times, it's the one thing that heals you, completely. Venus trine Chiron helps you to bypass that overwhelming feeling and head straight for the healing.

During this transit on September 16, you will recognize that everything in your life, so far, has had its purpose. It's what has made you who you are right now.

Advertisement

Chiron's energy will always come through for you, Cancer. On this day, you'll see that if you hadn't gone through all that struggle, then you'd never be you you are today. Everything works out in the long run, as they say.

4. Sagittarius

Design: YourTango

Advertisement

Sagittarius, you thrive when the universe speaks to you through signs, and on this day, Venus trine Chiron delivers. On September 16, something happens internally, and it restores your faith in the bigger picture.

Something refuses to leave your mind, and you will take it as a sign from the universe. Whatever it is, you’ll know it’s more than merely a coincidence. It's meant to be, and you're meant to act on it.

This is the universe telling you that you are on the right path. You've known for a while that forward progress cannot happen until you heal yourself from the past, and this is your big day, Sagittarius. Where you are right now is exactly where you're supposed to be.

Advertisement

See What The Universe Has In Store For You Daily horoscopes, astrology predictions & tarot readings straight to your inbox!

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.