6 Chinese Zodiac Signs Attract Luck & Good Fortune On August 27, 2025

Six Chinese zodiac signs are attracting luck and good fortune on August 27, 2025. Wednesday arrives under a Success Day guided by the Earth Dragon pillar during the Wood Snake year and Wood Monkey month.

Success Days bring momentum that actually sticks, making them some of the most auspicious in the Chinese calendar. The Earth Dragon adds depth and staying power so the fortune found today isn’t fleeting, it’s the kind that can build into lasting change.

This midweek moment is about recognizing where doors are opening and daring to step through them. For six animal signs, August 27 brings luck and good fortune that feels like a payoff and the kind of sweet turn you’ve been waiting on.

1. Dragon

It’s your animal sign’s pillar day on Wednesday, which means you’re in sync with the flow of power. Success Days amplify your natural charisma, and the Earth Dragon makes sure what you start now has roots. Luck finds you in a way that feels fated when an overdue answer arrives, a door you thought was closed reopens, or someone finally gives you the recognition you’ve wanted.

August 27 is one of those days where your influence lingers. What you say matters more. What you decide lasts longer. Expect abundance to come through stability in the form of an agreement, opportunity, or a relationship that feels like it finally has the foundation to grow.

2. Rat

Design: YourTango

The Dragon energy on August 27 harmonizes with your animal sign giving you the chance to finally see effort turn into something tangible. If you’ve been working toward a goal in silence, Wednesday brings proof it’s not in vain. You could receive thoughtful feedback or financial movement that feels like the universe telling you to keep going.

Your good fortune is about traction. That feeling of spinning your wheels starts to ease. Something you’ve been chasing begins to meet you halfway and these upgrades are what allow abundance to take root.

3. Snake

Design: YourTango

The Wood Snake year has been your stage, but Wednesday’s Success Day energy makes the spotlight warmer. You might experience an unexpected moment of support, someone going out of their way to back you, or a sudden realization that what you thought was complicated is actually moving in your favor.

Your luck comes with no drama on August 27, it’s about flow. You notice the path forward is smoother, lighter, easier to trust. That ease itself is your abundance, because it allows you to step into opportunities without resistance weighing you down.

4. Monkey

Design: YourTango

Because it’s still your Chinese zodiac sign’s month, the Success Day combines with the Dragon pillar to give you an extra surge of influence on August 27. This is about divine timing giving you a chance to say yes to something that benefits you long-term. An invite, a deal, or a personal conversation lands exactly right today.

Abundance for you shows up in momentum on Wednesday. The idea you’ve been sitting on suddenly makes sense to act on. The person you’ve been hoping to hear from suddenly reaches out. The luck is in how quickly things align once you choose to engage.

5. Dog

Design: YourTango

The Dragon is your cosmic opposite, which means August 27 brings you unexpected breakthroughs. Success Days tend to flip challenges into wins for you and that shows up now as relief where you thought you’d keep struggling. Something that looks like money coming in late or a stalled plan untangles itself without you needing to fight.

Your good fortune on Wednesday is the release of pressure. Once that weight lifts, opportunities you hadn’t even considered start showing up. The abundance here is about freedom and the ability to move without the heaviness that’s been slowing you down.

6. Pig

Design: YourTango

The Dragon day brings you grounding energy, helping you feel steadier than you have in weeks. Success Day fortune arrives through connection so you might experience someone stepping in to help, a conversation that deepens trust, or a reminder that you don’t have to carry everything alone.

Luck finds you when you let yourself be supported. Instead of trying to prove you can manage everything, today is about opening to receive. The abundance is both emotional and practical, the kind that leaves you feeling lighter and richer at the same time.

