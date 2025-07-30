5 Zodiac Signs Have Really Good Horoscopes On Thursday, July 31

On Thursday, July 31, 2025, five zodiac signs have really good horoscopes. The Moon in Libra craves harmony, diplomacy, and connection. She wants things to feel good and to be beautiful, fair, and reciprocal. But across the sky, Chiron in Aries holds a sacred position that shows us all how to free ourselves from the pain of feeling like we have to do everything on our own.

This opposition draws out the tension between pleasing others and honoring yourself. You may feel overly attuned to other people’s feelings, trying to keep the peace when, underneath, there’s a lingering sense of abandonment, rejection, or not feeling fully seen. There’s a question in the air: If I let myself be fully real, will I still be loved? These astrological signs find the answer during what turns out to be a very good horoscope on Thursday.

1. Libra

Libra, now more than ever, you know what it means to create relationships based on mutual fairness, harmony, and understanding. Yet on July 31, something might expose your relationship values to help fortify them further. Old wounds that are not supported or fully seen may resurface to help you become more confident about who you are.

You may find yourself asking if your relationship is evolving as you grow into the person you want to be. This is a sign that your relationships are growing because your boundaries are stronger than ever. But most of all, you’re learning that being graceful doesn’t mean being silent about your needs. You can hold your tenderness and truth at the same time.

Don’t push the discomfort away. Sit with it. The right relationships won’t make you choose between peace and authenticity. It will make room for both.

2. Aries

Aries, what does it look like to stop choosing independence over negotiation? You might feel a little tender, because some of your walls may dissolve. You may notice a tug-of-war between your instinct to protect yourself and your growing desire for a real, vulnerable connection. All of this is meant to open your heart to connections that see you on a soul level.

On July 31, a moment of reflection will arrive masked in the following questions: Are you keeping others at arm’s length because you fear they won’t understand the real you? Or are you secretly waiting for someone to fight for you the way you’ve always fought for yourself?

Some of us were never taught that softness can coexist with strength. Yet, only by being open can you begin to heal the parts of yourself that believed you had to go it alone. That beautiful process starts today.

3. Leo

Leo, you have a way of lighting up and commanding any room that you walk into. But, there’s power to be learned when you’re a spectator. When you’re in this position, you can listen more deeply, especially in situations where you usually feel compelled to perform, protect, or prove.

A relationship, belief, or dynamic may be gently nudging you to evolve. And, if you’ve been carrying quiet wounds around being misunderstood, underestimated, or held to impossible standards, then this is a chance to rewrite the narrative. We all deserve the opportunity to simply exist without having to constantly compete. That’s where your next point of evolution is, Leo, and it begins on Thursday.

4. Virgo

Virgo, you might want to take an introspective look at the unspoken exchanges in your life. For example, the debts that aren’t financial, and the obligations that go unsaid. There are emotional costs to keeping everything in order, and now you can negotiate the deal that works best for you. On July 31, you will feel a boost of confidence to put yourself first, even though you have always had the right to do so.

Pay attention to any subtle imbalances. Perhaps you’re over-functioning in a dynamic where someone else is under-investing. Rather than trying to compensate or correct it, notice how your desire to be useful sometimes masks your need to feel safe or wanted. This new level of clarity can bring both action and healing, where you can advocate for your desires in a powerful way.

5. Sagittarius

Sagittarius, you have a way of spinning stories out of struggle and can find the lesson mid-flight. But today, it’s time to take the armor off. A pain point you thought you’d outgrown might flare up in connection to your creativity, your voice, or how free you feel to express your truth.

There may be a gap between how you're received and how deeply you want to be seen, especially by your peers, your lovers, or your broader community. Are you dimming your brightness to keep the peace? Or perhaps overperforming joy to avoid the risk of disappointment? Once you let all of this unravel, you will find true peace and joy.

Sade Jackson is a psychological astrologer, writer and energy healer. She writes about Jungian lore, creativity, feminine mysticism and astrology on Substack.