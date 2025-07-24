5 Zodiac Signs Have Very Good Horoscopes On July 25, 2025

On July 25, 2025, five zodiac signs have very good horoscopes. This is the kind of day when a past project, a hobby you once adored, or a passion you shelved now taps gently (or not so gently) on your shoulder.

Back then, it may have felt like a misstep, an indulgence, or something you weren’t good enough to pursue. But on this day, the lens is different. Now, you see it not with the pressure to perfect, but with the desire to play.

There’s magic in this return. A sense that what once felt impractical now feels essential, not because the world has changed, but because you have. And with Mercury Retrograde, the revisiting isn’t a regression. You know more now. You trust more. And if you're one of the five zodiac signs with a very good horoscope on July 25, you’re definitely more confident to follow through.

1. Leo

Leo, July 25 might feel like déjà vu because a past desire or a dream is circling back. This time, however, you’re braver. With both the Moon and Mercury Retrograde in your sign, your inner world and voice are syncing like a heartbeat to a melody you almost forgot.

Think about how many versions of yourself you’ve already spiralled through. But your essence is timeless, and a part of you that was silenced out of fear now wants to be heard and celebrated. July 25 brings a chance to write your story in a new way, with wisdom from life experience.

Say the thing you once swallowed. Reignite the thing you thought had gone dim. It’s about who you are now and what you plan to do with your magic in the world.

2. Aries

Aries, on July 25, a former creative love or a dream shelved out of fear wants your attention. Perhaps it's a project that you loved to work on, but left unfinished. Either way, it may now hold the key to your most powerful expression.

Go back to retrieve what still belongs to you. Revisit an old creative project, hobby, or idea you once loved but abandoned. Maybe it's a manuscript draft, a music playlist, a design portfolio, a dance class you stopped attending, or a business concept you shelved. What felt joyful about it then, and what stopped you from finishing it?

3. Virgo

Virgo, not everything worth keeping shows up in your schedule. There is a forgotten desire you buried beneath duty, and on this day, it resurfaces.

A creative or spiritual impulse, once written off as irrational, now returns with a voice you can no longer ignore. This is less about doing and more about remembering. Let solitude be fertile, not empty. Let the quiet parts of you speak without editing. A suppressed desire could creep out of the woodwork, and, on July 25, that's a good thing.

4. Libra

Libra, the dreams you once had for your future shifted over time. But now, you are reevaluating the ways they (and you) have changed. What does it look like to revive a vision or a cause you once held close?

On July 25, a former community, mentor, or friend group might resurface, bringing with it a version of yourself that was freer. Let that version of you come back. This day's astrology reminds you that your future isn’t built solely from ambition. It’s shaped by passion, collective joy, and your unapologetic sparkle.

5. Scorpio

Scorpio, sometimes your career path demands that you’re publicly visible, and you might have thought it was too much for you. Yet, the drive to be out there with your voice is knocking again.

On July 25, the Leo Moon beams from the top of your chart, and it could highlight a past professional aspiration, performance, or persona that once felt too vulnerable to claim. Now, with retrograde wisdom and more skin in the game, you might see it differently.

Something you once passed over might return, perhaps a job or a title you were fearful of truly going after. This time, you have the authority to step into it with truth and presence. You’re not who you were, and that’s the point.

Sade Jackson is a psychological astrologer, writer and energy healer. She writes about Jungian lore, creativity, feminine mysticism and astrology on Substack.