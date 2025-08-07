4 Zodiac Signs Enter A Powerful New Era Starting On August 8, 2025

Starting on August 8, 2025, four zodiac signs enter a powerful new era. When the Moon meets Pluto, emotions intensify, and sometimes that’s exactly what we need. It becomes impossible to ignore what’s been buried in our past, which is why this day carries such a clear message for four zodiac signs.

This whole day is about truth and the revealing of it. Something inside of us is rising to the surface, and however it shows up, it's worth paying attention to. Once we know it, we can't go back to not knowing, and that's a good thing!

Advertisement

1. Cancer

Design: YourTango

You know that you're a sensitive person, so when things start to go too deep, you feel like you need to defend yourself in advance. While this prevents you from learning certain life lessons, it also keeps you safe in your mind.

Advertisement

On August 8, Moon conjunct Pluto helps you break through that shell for the sole purpose of learning something amazing. And as mentioned up top, once you know, you can't go back to not knowing.

In your case, it's fortunate and uplifting, Cancer. You don't have to worry about unnecessary feelings. You'll be fine. In fact, getting out of your comfort zone will open the doors to many fine opportunities that are waiting for you, just in the wings.

2. Libra

Design: YourTango

Advertisement

You usually try to keep things peaceful, Libra, but this energy doesn’t let you gloss over anything. On August 8, you may find yourself in a situation where your real feelings have to come out. While that might scare you, what must be, must be.

That’s the message here. You can’t keep pretending something doesn’t bother you. Pluto brings the discomfort, but the Moon brings the release. Say what needs to be said and don't worry about holding back, Libra.

Afterward, you’ll feel clearer than you have in weeks. You'll be back to your old self again, and it will feel like you're a brand new person. Enjoy the freedom and know you did the right thing for yourself.

Advertisement

3. Sagittarius

Design: YourTango

On August 8, you may find that something strikes a nerve with you, and at first glance, it doesn't feel all that great. As the day progresses, however, you'll see that whatever just happened had to be.

In a way, this day's transit, Moon conjunct Pluto, tells you that you need to change something in your life. You already know this very well, but you have ignored it for far too long. The cosmic message is pushing you towards personal growth.

Advertisement

It may just be time for you to admit something to yourself, because once you do, you will be free. It's done, it's out of the way, and it may even act as an inspirational force for you. Change is good, and it's your turn, Sagittarius.

4. Capricorn

Design: YourTango

Advertisement

You know better than anyone how to keep things under control. However, when the Moon conjuncts with Pluto on August 8, even you have to admit that a big change is inevitable.

This is about you letting go of the version of yourself you thought you needed to be for the sake of others. You’ve evolved, and it’s time to catch up with who you’ve become. You aren't here to live up to someone else's expectations.

The universe is asking for your attention, and in a way, it's a reminder for you to understand that your truth matters, Capricorn. It's great that you let others be who they are, but it's time for you to shine as you are, too.

Advertisement

See What The Universe Has In Store For You Daily horoscopes, astrology predictions & tarot readings straight to your inbox!

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.