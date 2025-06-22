4 Zodiac Signs Attract Powerful Abundance On June 23, 2025

Four zodiac signs attract powerful abundance on June 23, 2025. The day's astrological energy is buzzing with chaotic genius as Monday's horoscope involves a waning crescent Moon moving through Gemini. The energy begins to wind down, urging us to reflect, release, and tie up loose ends before the New Moon in Cancer on July 25th.

We’re closing out a chapter, because once that New Moon in Cancer arrives, we’ll be ready to root our ideas in emotional truth and begin to manifest even more powerful abundance. Today, make peace with the past and the chaos of choice. Trust your restlessness. Let it guide you to the door you’re ready to walk through. Four lucky zodiac signs attract powerful abundance on June 23.

1. Gemini

Gemini, your horoscope invites you to try new ways to manifest powerful abundance. This is your time to mentally test-drive different versions of yourself. You’re figuring out who you truly want to be and how you want to be perceived.

Since the Sagittarius Full Moon lit up your relationship zone on June 11, you’ve been reevaluating the dynamics in your closest connections. You’re starting to see clearly that your relationships must support your growth, not hold it back. And that means the way you show up and the energy you lead with need to evolve.

Now, you’re doing some last-minute experimenting to figure out exactly who you are and how you show up when you choose peace over chaos. Then, when the New Moon in Cancer arrives on June 25, you’ll be ready to nurture the version of yourself that aligns with your values and makes you abundant.

2. Virgo

Virgo, today’s Moon in Gemini is stirring up some serious full circle energy for you, especially when you think back to the Sagittarius Full Moon on June 11, when you set intentions. You’ve been doing all the right things, manifesting, scripting and visualizing even when it felt like the universe had you on read. But that’s because sometimes, even though we’re doing all the right things, deep down, our nervous system isn’t equipped to receive the level of abundance we’re asking for.

So, the universe has put your blessings on layaway while guiding you through the experience you need to build the foundation to hold those blessings sustainably.

But, guess what? You’re ready now. You’ve done all the internal work. And suddenly, boom, options and opportunities arise. It’s overwhelming, but in the best way possible. You have so many options to choose from that you might not even know which to pick!

Let today be about playing and sampling your options, and then finally, when the New Moon in Cancer arrives, you’ll have tested the waters to know which path to choose that will set you up for a sturdy foundation to build long-term abundance.

3. Sagittarius

Sagittarius, you’re being called to make some final adjustments in how you show up in your closest relationships. Ever since the Full Moon in your sign on June 11, you’ve been reflecting on your identity and how others perceive you. You’ve been trying to assert your needs without overstepping, to be seen clearly without overpowering and recalibrating how you want to be seen by the people who matter most.

Today's energy is preparing you for the New Moon in Cancer this week, when you’ll be ready to move into deeper waters, enter those business or personal relationships that feel truly emotionally rich.

The abundance you’re seeking today comes from being willing to be met by another, through showing up authentically, and putting in the work for powerful abundance.

4. Pisces

Pisces, you’re focused on your emotional world and building a space to express yourself freely and honestly, which lets your creative energy flow. Today is the final step in the foundation that your creative spirit needs to breathe and flourish, so that you can infuse the world around you with your unique magic. To others, it might look like you’re slacking, but deep down, you know you’re laying the groundwork for a life centred on joy, not hustle.

Today’s Moon in Gemini has you running around, tying up loose ends and putting the final touches on the foundation of a life where creativity, honest self-expression, and soulful abundance can flourish. And when the New Moon in Cancer arrives, you’ll be ready to manifest abundance powerfully.

Jla Starr Johnson is a journalist currently enrolled in the Professional Astrologer Training and Certification Diploma Program at Astrology University.