There Are 4 Different Types Of Geminis & You Never Know Which One You’re Gonna Get

Gemini is represented by the symbol of the twins, representing this zodiac sign's dual personality. However, it turns out that there's even more personality to Geminis than meet the eye, as astrologer Sai Avani claimed there are four different types of Geminis.

On one hand, you might get the forgiving and easy-going Gemini that seems bubbly and filled with passion. But on the other hand, you might also get the sassy and fierce Gemini who tends to be a bit of a rebel. Blame it on their dual personality, but this doesn't stop a Gemini from showing up like a whole different person every few months! That being said, what type of Geminis are out there in this world? Most importantly, what can people expect from these Geminis that they may or may not already know?

1. Free-spirited explorer

Some Geminis are free-spirited explorers. According to Avani, these Geminis are known to be social and adaptable butterflies.

“You don’t really know where they’re going next," Avani said, "but you kinda gotta let them do their own thing,” as these Geminis like to be in their own world.

And sure, they might over-analyze everything, but at the very least, they’re curious about everything and fairly open-minded. As long as people don’t try to stunt them in any way, they’re going to be very present. However, don’t get too comfortable with this, as their carefree nature tends to come into play, causing them to ghost people and then pick things up as if they never happened in the first place.

2. Charismatic rebel

The next type of Gemini is known as the charismatic rebel, who is a bit of a cheeky person. Filled with mischief and having a penchant for starting problems, this type of Gemini will turn people’s worlds upside down.

“They’re also the kind of people who have a lot of faith in their ideas,” Avani explained, which is why they pretend as though they're an expert in something they just Googled two seconds ago.

That being said, this sign is explosive, dramatic, loud, confident, and slightly unhinged. And while this might sound like a bad thing, all of these characteristics combined make them all the more charming.

3. Grounded innovator

The grounded and innovative Gemini is down to go with the flow and fairly easy going. However, they also have a five-year plan, and they tend to do the same exact thing every day.

“They’re open, they’re curious, they’ve got a lot that they think about," Avani said, "but they tend to stick to the same thing that brings them security.”

This means that whenever they do decide to research or learn something new, their mindset is always, “How does this help me grow as a person? Will it make me more money? Or, is it completely useless?”

4. Creative mystic

The mystic Geminis are those known to be dreamers, poets, and psychics, which is a far cry from the logical trait Geminis are well-known for. According to Avani, "These are the kinds of Geminis who will be living in a world of potential," because not only do they "feel a lot," Avani said, but they also have the ability to "logic their way out of it." This means that if this type of Gemini is facing emotional issues, they'll almost always be able to bring logic into the equation.

