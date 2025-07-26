4 Zodiac Signs Receive A Special Gift From The Universe On July 27, 2025

On July 27, 2025, four zodiac signs receive a special gift from the universe. The energy of the Waxing Crescent Moon in Virgo brings with it something steady and powerful. For Cancer, Virgo, Scorpio and Aquarius, this moment delivers a subtle but unmistakable gift, and it will have us all feeling as if we have not been forgotten.

On this day, July 27, we might just receive the gift of closure. One thing leads to another during this Virgo transit, and all of it leads towards hope and the idea that everything happens for a reason. We may be surprised, but we are certainly on the road to positivity.

1. Cancer

Design: YourTango

Good news comes to you on July 27 in the form of divine timing. This means that by putting yourself in the right place at the right time, you will end up with spectacular results.

The special gift you'll receive from the universe is provided to you through the Waxing Moon in Virgo. This special transit helps you see the light. This implies that a problem you've had for far too long is now seen in another light. A new perspective changes everything for you, and gives you a second chance at life. It's all good, and for this, you are happy, Cancer.

2. Virgo

Design: YourTango

Hey, this is your Moon, Virgo, and, on this day, July 27, you will get nothing short of true happiness. What's changed? Your perception of your own self. This lunar transit has you coming to terms with something, and in the long run, it all looks like self-appreciation.

Not too shabby! We could all use a dose of self-love. Because you tend to be particularly hard on yourself, this Waxing Moon really helps you feel stable again. This is your closure, Virgo. You no longer feel down on yourself, and wow, who knew it could feel this good? The universe is happy for you. Now go on and accept it!

3. Scorpio

Design: YourTango

For you, Scorpio, this day's gift might come to you as insight. Just one little switch up in how you think could turn the entire world around for you. On July 27, the Waxing Crescent in Virgo shows you the answers you've been looking for.

The interesting part is that you're no longer saying no to it, Scorpio. You've come to understand that you need change, and you're finally ready to let it happen. Your progress and growth are outstanding. And when you work with the universe, the universe works with you. It's that simple.

4. Aquarius

Design: YourTango

The Virgo Moon brings something unexpected your way, Aquarius, and it might be very useful. This Waxing Virgo Moon energy promises a breakthrough, and you're always ready for those.

On July 27, you may realize that you don’t have to push so hard, and that's a serious relief. This transit offers you a shortcut, or at the very least, a sign that you’re not doing it all alone. You've got this, Aquarius. July 27 brings you the chance to take that breakthrough and make something stellar out of it.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.