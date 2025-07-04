10 Things Laser-Focused People Do To Stay On Task And Actually Finish Stuff

It can feel impossible to focus in today's world. Between all the alerts, emails, social media, and other distractions, it can feel like you’re constantly being pulled in a million different directions. And even more so if you’re also juggling work, parenting, running a household, and the day-to-day “stuff” of life!

How can you possibly find your focus when it seems like everything is competing for your attention? In this article, I share 10 strategies you can use to become less distracted and take more focused action toward creating the life you want.

In recent years, many commentators have claimed that our attention spans are becoming increasingly shorter. It can certainly feel that way! How often do you find yourself scrolling through social media platforms mindlessly, writing emails while also trying to have a conversation, or watching Netflix while you “should” be sleeping?

It's tempting to point the finger at technology, and it's no secret that many applications on the market are intentionally built to keep us "hooked." Is it truly technology, though, that is causing the problem? Nir Eyal, the author of Indistractable – How to Control Your Attention and Choose Your Life, notes that distraction is not a new phenomenon, but rather a part of our innate psychology. It’s the nature, accessibility, and sheer volume of distractions that have changed.

Here are ten things laser-focused people do to stay on task and actually finish stuff:

1. They know what they want

If you’re unclear on what you want, it’s easy to get pulled off track. This is where goals are important. Research by Locke and Latham shows that people who set specific, challenging goals — instead of vague intentions like "do your best" — boost performance by about 25% compared to those without clear targets. A clear and focused set of goals empowers you to allocate time each day toward the things that matter.

2. They schedule their priorities, not just their tasks

Stephen Covey said, “Don’t prioritize your schedule. Instead, schedule your priorities”. Avoiding distraction means taking care about what you allow into your schedule … and filtering out those things that don’t align with your goals and desires. Remember: if it’s not moving you towards what you want, it is moving you away from what you want, by taking up your precious time.

3. They group similar tasks together

Group similar small tasks into a larger “chunk." For example, if you have several emails to send, chunk them together. Or if you have writing or content creation tasks, schedule these together.

This allows you to focus on the one “chunk," instead of constantly bouncing between different types of work during your day. Research shows that context-switching can cut your productivity by around 40%, so keeping your brain in one mode takes less time to refocus and helps you get more done.

4. They focus on effort, not results

How often do you sit down to complete a task, only to find it takes longer than expected? The result? You don’t get it done, or you put in extra time, and something else drops off your plan.

Either way, it’s not a good feeling. And it reduces our longer-term productivity. Eyal recommends that, when starting a task, you:

Decide how much time you will allocate to that task, and set a timer accordingly.

Make staying focused on that task your only objective.

STOP when the timer goes off, even if you haven’t finished.

Uncomfortable, I know! Over time, this will train your brain to be more focused, and you will find you get things done in less time.

5. They wait out distractions using the 10-minute rule

Distraction is our mind seeking relief from discomfort in the moment. So, give the discomfort time to dissipate. Try Eyal’s “10-minute rule." When you feel the urge to get off track:

Set a timer for 10 minutes.

Allow yourself to notice the feeling that is trying to pull you off track, without judgment.

If that urge is still strong after 10 minutes, you may choose to follow it. But most of the time, that feeling will have subsided, and you’ll be able to stay on task.

6. They rewrite the story they tell themselves

Do you have thoughts like “I am such a procrastinator," or “It’s so hard to stay focused?" Every time we have a thought, it’s an instruction to our brain. And that is what our brains deliver to us — procrastination, lack of focus, and so on.

You have the power to change your story. The story I tell myself is, “I always have more than enough time every day for all the things that matter.” What story do you choose?

7. They make it a game

When you feel resistance toward something on your schedule, turn it into a game. Research shows that adding game-like challenges, like setting a timer or aiming to beat your own best, really works.

One study found that gamification boosts motivation by tapping into our need for autonomy and competence. Even something as simple as a 25-minute Pomodoro burst makes tasks feel more urgent, helps avoid burnout, and gives you a dopamine kick when you finish.

Try putting constraints on the task to give yourself a challenge, such as setting a timer (see Tip No. 5) and seeing how much you can accomplish within that time. Or by finding different ways of looking at the task — how can you do things differently from usual? Allow yourself to have some fun with it.

8. They eliminate triggers

While the core reason for distraction is internal — our desire to avoid discomfort — our environment does have an impact on our focus. Anyone who's ever been distracted by a social media notification or an email alert understands how easily our environment can “trigger” distraction.

Here are just a few ways to reduce external triggers:

Clear your workspace to concentrate solely on the task at hand.

Take control of your email by turning off notifications and scheduling time in your calendar to respond to messages.

Remove distracting apps from your phone or desktop, or place them in folders.

Use one of the many tools available to block distracting websites when you are doing focused work.

Negotiate with family members or colleagues to give you uninterrupted time.

9. They create accountability

When my children were younger, we had a jar in which we'd put 50 cents every time someone said a “bad word." This helped us all to practice managing our responses, even when we felt “triggered." We can use similar “pacts” to help us stay committed to our focus.

You could try the money-jar approach, having a “focus-buddy” to help you stay committed, or rewarding yourself for not being sidetracked during the day. Research shows that publicly committing to your goals gives you a 65% better chance of following through — and if you pair up with someone and schedule regular check-ins, that success rate jumps to 95%. Even better, another 2024 study found that people who teamed up for gym sessions boosted attendance by 35%, thanks to that extra boost of accountability.

What kind of pact would work best for you?

10. They track their wins

During the day, take a pause and keep track of all the little ways in which you have stayed on track. Taking notice of the urge to eat a snack, check email, hang out the laundry, or follow an interesting Facebook thread and opting to stay on task instead are examples of this. Collect every shred of evidence, however small, that you are the kind of person who is focused and avoids distraction, and use this to affirm your self-belief.

When it comes to distractions, we often think it's our technology, our environment, or other people that are to blame. However, the primary cause of distraction is internal – our brain’s desire to avoid discomfort.

Fortunately, there are many things we can do to increase our focus and concentration. By following the tips above, we can train our brains to focus on the task at hand and avoid distractions. In doing so, we'll be more productive, improve our relationships, and feel better about ourselves.

Anna McKinlay is a lifestyle and well-being coach with a passion for helping people enjoy greater well-being, happiness, and fulfillment.