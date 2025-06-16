4 Zodiac Signs Attract Luck & Abundance On June 17, 2025

On June 17, 2025, all attention is on Mars entering Virgo, but another transit is taking place that brings incredible luck and abundance into the lives of four zodiac signs. As the Sun harmonizes with Chiron in Aries, these zodiac signs experience deep, soul-level healing that clears the way for true abundance to step into the picture.

You've heard that you attract to yourself what you are, so without inner healing, a person may attract things that are unfitting for their future desires. So, when the Sun aligns with Chiron in Aries, it unlocks incredible potential for improved outcomes. If a person is unhealed, they may block their own success through self-sabotage due to impostor syndrome. Those days are over, though.

These fortunate people who benefit from this transit the most will be cardinal, go-getter zodiac signs Aries, Cancer, Capricorn, and Libra. They are the four astrological signs who attract luck and abundance all day on June 17.

1. Aries

Aries, emotional healing can help you attract luck and abundance on June 17. When you feel confident, your actions change. When your actions change, it creates a series of other events that make people like you more, and they find you to be the person they want to invest time and energy into.

The Sun in Gemini has been helping to generate power in your communication sector, and today, you have the power of words on your side. Speak life to yourself and others.

Avoid negative self-talk. Instead, talk about when something will happen in your favor instead of if it will. When you sense that past wounds are causing you to feel self-doubt, explore them in writing via text to a friend or in an entry in your intimate journal. Mars in your sector of healing when it enters Virgo today helps you to see the connection between inner growth and outer wealth. It's going to be a powerful day for you, and this is only the beginning, Aries!

2. Cancer

Cancer, you are a tender soul who nurtures others in ways that are often left unseen by the world. Mars entering your house of communication puts a fire in your belly to work hard on personal growth and development. The cool thing is that this isn't about you, it's about your community.

You realize that the more powerful you are, the greater everything else can be because you are a giver. Something placed in your hands is what you share with others. This mindset is what allows you to attract luck and abundance. The universe loves a good person, and you fit the bill nicely.

That's why on June 17, when the Sun in Gemini harmonizes with Chiron in your house of career, you feel like you are ready to level up professionally. You can put the fears of the past behind you. The economy doesn't scare you anymore. You want to find new ways to show your value, and you do. You do!

3. Capricorn

Capricorn, you attract powerful luck and abundance into your life via your family and partnerships with decision-makers that have a paternalistic nature to them. You may be working with a colleague or boss and reveal how well you are able to be a team player who gives ideas and is supportive to others.

The way you work with others is an abundance generator that attracts luck that you have created. You're not going to sit around and wait for things to happen or fall into your lap.

Instead, you will look for ways to increase your luck and opportunities. If you have been told no in the past and it broke your drive, today's Sun-Chiron partnership sets it to rest so you can move forward confidently.

4. Libra

Libra, your ability to create lasting friendships is what makes you a powerful force to be reckoned with on June 17. Chiron in partnership with the Sun fuels your desire to heal your relationships either by showing you can put the past behind you and move on or by showing people that even if they hold a grudge, you don't.

This day has luck potential because the moment you start to work from a standpoint of love and goodwill, the entire universe bends to support you. You begin to enter a space of hope and authentic kindness. Your affection and love for others is a light beam.

This true gift of compassion and love creates a wave of change in the lives of others who observe your actions. You impact your family, a partner and perhaps people you will never meet. It's good to be a great person, and that is you, Libra!

Aria Gmitter is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She graduated from the Midwestern School of Astrology and has been a practical astrologer for 40 years.