10 Journal Prompts For Reflecting On Your Life Changes Due To Covid-19

Here's how to get your feelings in order.

The world is at a turning point, and maybe you are, too. You may feel like things are out of control.

Learning some ways to begin writing about what you're going through — like using journal prompts — is a good way to take emotional control back into your own hands.

Many places are dealing with surging coronavirus cases. Other regions are cautiously opening up, and people are emerging from quarantine.

Regardless of your situation, it's a good time to start thinking about how to live with COVID-19. It's probably not going away anytime soon.

Typical, everyday life doesn't exist anymore. There is no going back; there is only going forward, toward a new way of being.

You might be asking yourself questions like, "What matters now?" and, "What is normal?"

If you're seeking to make sense of what's happened since this pandemic started, and to come out of this with strength and resilience — and perhaps, a newly found sense of purpose — it's time to put your thoughts down in writing.

Journaling is a great tool to connect to and process your feelings. It's also a brilliant way to solve problems, provoke learning, and establish future goals.

Here are 10 journal prompts to help you reflect on life changes brought on by COVID-19.

1. What really matters to you?

List out your top values. Have these changed since the pandemic? Consider how you've been living in alignment with them.

2. What are you grateful for?

Start with small things like feeling grateful for your hands, your health, or your family. Watch how your list grows!

3. How do you feel?

Brainstorm your feelings in general, and then specifically about things like recent world events, and how you feel about getting back out into society.

Make a note of what you're struggling with now. Hint: You must name it to tame it!

4. What makes you jump out of your bed each morning?

This question gives you clues about your life's purpose, as well as what gives you energy and joy. Isn't it time that you did more of what you love?

5. What has positively surprised you during the pandemic so far?

Even in dark circumstances, you can find some light. Consider the insights you've gained or the positive outcomes.

6. What have you realized about yourself?

Have you figured out that you're an introvert, after all? Have you identified unmet needs in your life, or concluded that you're much stronger than you initially thought?

Often, spending a lot of time alone with your thoughts can help you develop inner wisdom.

7. What's one example of how you showed your resilience?

Take stock of your wins — big or small — throughout this pandemic so far, and then build on them.

8. What's the one thing you're most longing to do?

You might be yearning to hug your parents or go on a date. Think about all the things you've missed doing lately, and everything new on your bucket list.

As an extra step, post this list prominently, and promise yourself you'll make it all happen!

9. Will this pandemic impact how you spend your time going forward?

Did the coronavirus adjust your schedule and activities? Have you rooted out time-wasters? Are you doing more of what's essential to you?

10. What's the biggest lesson you've learned?

What has the pandemic and your experience of it taught you? More importantly, how do you intend to shift your life as a result?

Use these questions on your self-discovery journey to deal with this crisis, and be ready to begin your post-quarantine life with more clarity and purpose.

Sign Up for the YourTango Newsletter Let's make this a regular thing!

Lisa Petsinis is a certified life and career coach who works with women to find their passion and purpose so they can embrace their future and live a fulfilling life. Contact Lisa on her website and jumpstart the changes you want, starting today.

This article was originally published at Lisa Petsinis. Reprinted with permission from the author.