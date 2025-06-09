4 Zodiac Signs Attract Powerful Luck & Abundance On June 10, 2025

On June 10, 2025, Jupiter in Cancer speaks with Saturn in Aries, helping four zodiac signs attract powerful luck and abundance. Jupiter is the planet of expansion, and in Cancer, it represents a sign of exhalation, encouraging us to grow through emotional connection.

With Saturn, the challenge is figuring out what to let go of to claim luck and abundance. And today, four lucky zodiac signs are tapped into just the right balance. Aries, Virgo, Libra and Aquarius figure out what opportunities provide self-empowerment and emotional connection.

1. Aries

Aries, with Tuesday's Jupiter-Saturn square, you’re learning how to grow into your next chapter independently while also trusting your community to support this new version of yourself.

As Saturn continues its journey through your sign, you’ve likely already come face-to-face with the reality of who you are and how you show up in the world. You’ve taken responsibility for yourself, and now you’re ready to move forward.

Starting June 10, your entire sense of self is being restructured. You're releasing the weight of your old identity so you can step into the person you're truly meant to be. And while you may feel like you have to go at it all alone, the universe supports you through it.

Plus, Jupiter’s here to help nurture all of your personal growth. Whatever you do, today’s Jupiter-Saturn square is helping you find the balance between independence and community to create a foundation strong enough to write your next chapter.

2. Virgo

Virgo, redefine yourself down to the core of your identity on June 10. Saturn in Aries is calling on you to go inward and figure out what you’re ready to release. You may need to confront your darkest fears so you can finally release them.

And Saturn being in the independent, trailblazing Aries, he also wants you to begin carving out your independent path ferociously. But, even though Saturn’s making you want to go at it alone, Jupiter in Cancer is reminding you of the power of community, where leaning on others and embracing their nurture will help you get to the next level of your life.

There’s magic in community. There’s power in being witnessed. You have to let people be willing to show up and support you. After your spiritual excavation, you’re now extra clear about the thing of value you want to build, and it’s not going to get accomplished in isolation.

Even though you might feel like going it alone, you’ll grow the most by engaging with others and participating in the communities that inspire you. So chase after that goal, make an impact and don’t be afraid to lean on your people to get there. That’s how you’ll find abundance.

3. Libra

Libra, under Tuesday's Saturn-Jupiter square, you’re ready to begin integrating the hard-earned wisdom you’ve learned about love and connection, and utilize that understanding as a launching pad towards your legacy. With Saturn now in Aries, your opposite sign, you’ve likely undergone intense challenges in your relationships that ended with lessons you’ll carry on for a lifetime.

And now? You know exactly what you need from a partner, what you’re no longer willing to compromise on, and what shared values form the bedrock of your ideal future. You’re much more aware of the limitations, responsibilities and emotional maturity that comes with commitment.

You’ve learned what kind of partner you’d want to wake up in the morning, what kind of goals you want to chase together, what kind of values are at the very foundation of the lifestyle they want, and whether you want it too.

Now, you’re ready to test the waters again, but this time you’re being intentional. You’re also more willing to explore a type of relationship that’s outside your usual preferences, but only if the new connection supports the greater architecture of your life.

You’re looking for alignment, not just attraction, and this energy has serious power couple potential. The following person who enters your life will be just as supportive of your ambition as they are emotionally compatible. And Jupiter’s connection to Saturn, your career or business could begin to open up in exciting new ways, especially with the right person by your side.

4. Aquarius

Aquarius, as Jupiter forms a square with Saturn in Aries, you’re being asked to reconcile two very different, powerful but very different vibes: doing things your way versus opening up to the magic of collaboration. You’re in a chapter where you’re refining the skills and daily rituals that shape your work. But, here’s the truth: you don’t have to figure it out all alone. Jupiter is gently nudging you to connect with community members who truly understand you, and it’s time to emotionally and energetically open up to them.

Maybe you're swapping skills with someone who’s just starting out, or maybe you’re the one stepping into something new and needing support. Either way, there’s no shame in being in the messy middle. There’s so much beauty in the give-and-take, and when you open up, you might be surprised at how this reaffirms and advances your professional path faster than ever.

Today, the cosmos is pushing you to soften into connection. Saturn in Aries has been daring you to stay committed to your unique path, but its square to Jupiter is showing you that you don’t have to do it all by yourself. Today’s Jupiter-Saturn square reminds you that your success can expand when you allow others to grow beside you.

Teaching, learning, networking or simply letting people in on your process will be the major key to help you reach your next significant milestone. If you're building something offbeat, soulful, or radically original, trust that there’s space for it. Be willing to lean into the people who are ready to nourish that dream with you. Today’s abundance is waiting for you, Aquarius, and it’s got community written all over it.

Jla Starr Johnson is a journalist currently enrolled in the Professional Astrologer Training and Certification Diploma Program at Astrology University.