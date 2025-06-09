4 Zodiac Signs Attract The Universe's Blessings On June 10, 2025

On June 10, 2025, four zodiac signs attract the universe's blessings. Venus square Pluto is a powerful, intense transit that doesn’t shy away from shaking us up in all the ways we need. It’s not subtle, and it's not obscure, but it does offer us some undeniable signs.

For Aries, Taurus, Virgo, and Libra, this day's energy may even come off as disruptive. However, it's definitely the kind of vibe we can deal with, and even learn from, which is the point of this day, June 10. Everything we pick up on during this day is meant to help us, and we will feel stronger and more on the ball by day's end.

Advertisement

1. Aries

Design: YourTango

Venus square Pluto reminds you that it's OK to embrace change, even if you feel like you really don't want to go there. Venus puts you back in touch with what you love, and ironically, what you love is found in the change you've been putting off.

Advertisement

It may require you to face the music, Aries, which isn't comfortable but surely is necessary if you are to move forward. And you, being someone who is progressive and ambitious, need to take that leap. It's time.

June 10 offers you a sign, and that sign will show you that change is both inevitable and the key to your personal progress. So, jump on it, Aries. Make the most of this day, as luck and power are on your side during Venus square Pluto.

2. Taurus

Design: YourTango

Advertisement

Venus rules your sign, so this square hits home in a big way, Taurus. The universe is trying to wake you up when it comes to your own version of control and attachment. What does this mean? It means you need to let go, and NOW.

This isn’t about giving up what matters, but more along the lines of refining your sense of worth and letting go of all the boring stuff that drains your energy. Who needs it? The challenge is intense, but the reward is priceless.

So, pay attention to the signs that come with Venus square Pluto. This could be life-changing. It's now or never. Make the move, take the change, and just DO IT.

Advertisement

3. Virgo

Design: YourTango

On June 10, you will see that the signs sent to you from the universe are clear-cut and easy to read. With this kind of clarity, it's up to you to make the most out of it. Time to grow, Virgo. You know you want to.

The interesting thing about the transit, Venus square Pluto, in your case, Virgo, is that it seems to be telling you to relax and let yourself be vulnerable. That may seem counterproductive to you, but it's what the universe is hinting at.

Advertisement

In other words, if you unwind a bit, you may be able to let something great into your life. You can't hold the walls up all the time, and why would you want to? This is your day to unwind and let the great stuff happen to you.

4. Libra

Design: YourTango

Advertisement

Venus square Pluto is one of those transits that inspires you to be honest with yourself. When the universe asks you to face yourself in the mirror, go with it, as there's something here you need to see.

You'll notice that you are no longer deluded, and that the delusion you once chose to escape into isn't serving you anymore. Oh yes, Venus square Pluto has a way with the psyche, and you'll be doing some serious healing on this day.

Things are about to get better and better for you, Libra, and June 10 marks the first day. After this, you see clearly and you feel better about both the world and your own self. Good on you! You stayed the course.

Advertisement

See What The Universe Has In Store For You Daily horoscopes, astrology predictions & tarot readings straight to your inbox!

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.