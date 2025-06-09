3 Zodiac Signs Enter An Extremely Lucky New Era Beginning On June 10, 2025

Beginning on June 10, 2025, three zodiac signs enter an extremely lucky new era. This day is dedicated to dreams. However, if we are to see those dreams come true, we must apply ourselves and work in a disciplined fashion. The day's transit, Saturn conjunct Neptune, improves our chances, but we have to meet it halfway.

For Taurus, Scorpio, and Sagittarius zodiac signs, luck shifts in our favor, which feels like a reward for our steadfast behavior. We're not just lucky, we've been on a steady stream of luck-building, and on this day, June 10, we feel it coming true.

It's time to prepare for major breakthroughs and all that comes with them, as this day is great for lucky breaks and sudden opportunities to improve. Saturn conjunct Neptune reminds us that self-belief is at the heart of all improvement. These astrological signs are about to get their big lucky break.

1. Taurus

Design: YourTango

You're the kind of person who really wants to know what's ahead. You don't like surprises, and you totally crave stability. Saturn conjunct Neptune shows you that you can go after your dreams while still remaining grounded.

You feel creative, and you want to get things done. You like the idea of starting something new and wild, and in the past, you simply kept it there. You didn't take that dream to the next level. During the transit of Saturn conjunct Neptune, you'll feel like the time is right to dare to go there.

You're not stuck in a place that goes nowhere, Taurus. In fact, you feel like you finally have what it takes mentally and emotionally to go after that dream and make it happen. This is how you create your own luck, through self-belief.

2. Scorpio

Design: YourTango

On June 10, you'll find that you are swayed by the transit of Saturn conjunct Neptune, which shows you that it's finally time to do something about that dream of yours. It was fun to keep it in your head, and you liked the fantasy, but now, you want more.

You have experience on your side, Scorpio, and you're finally willing to try out new ideas. The universe encourages you to believe in yourself in ways you never did before.

You are now anchored in self-belief, and it's amazing just how far it can take you. The luck you summon up is the luck that will help you make your dream a reality, and all we can say to that is go for it, Scorpio!

3. Sagittarius

Design: YourTango

Sagittarius, your natural optimism is perfectly timed with Saturn conjunct Neptune. This transit calls on you to match that insanely positive attitude of yours with real-time action. Luck favors you on this day because you show up for it.

You may feel inspired to get into something creative, the kind of thing that others would balk at because it's so hard. But for you, it's just another day in Sagittarius-land, and you believe in yourself to the point where you think you can do anything.

You've got the confidence and the discipline to take on gigantic endeavors, and the universe applauds you for even trying. This is luck in your world, and on June 10, you'll get to see just how amazing it all is when you act on your desires.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.