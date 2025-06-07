5 Chinese Zodiac Signs Enter A Lucky New Era Starting On June 9

During the week of June 9 to 15, five Chinese zodiac signs enter a lucky new era in their lives. Monday is Ji You, the Earth Rooster pillar, when heaven and earth come together as one. Because Monday is a Balance Day in Chinese astrology, we embrace the feminine energy representative of the Cancer sign. It's perfect for travel, elopements, starting something new, and expressing your love.

A second astrological event happening this week is the Full Moon on June 11, on Xin Hai Metal Pig Initiate Day. This is the perfect time for new beginnings in career, professional endeavors and strategic plans. This is also a great time for marriage, getting engaged and beginning a new business. The energy of the Full Moon lasts an entire three months.

Advertisement

We are looking at intense positive energy that will last for up to twelve months ahead. Now, let's move on to see how this fortunate week in June helps five animal signs enter a lucky new era beginning on June 9.

1. Tiger

Design: YourTango

Advertisement

Dragon, the way that you will enter a lucky new era this week is by taking action that is planned and defined. However, the energy for good fortune and luck peaks on June 11, on the Initiate Day. You may be asked to participate in a project (big or small) that allows you to show your strengths and capabilities in the workplace.

Expect there to be problems, because fate often begins with a test of willingness and desire. If your gut tells you to take advantage of an offer and accept a project, consider this a sign from your higher power and inner wisdom that a door is opening for you. This is an excellent week for accepting job offers and entering into new contractual agreements. However, avoid any risks on June 13 to maximize your luck.

2. Monkey

Design: YourTango

Advertisement

Monkey, welcome to a lucky new era this week. On June 12, a Destruction Day, you have a chance to clear away negative energy from your life. Since the energy of this day is associated with the Rat animal sign, it helps you to remove barriers and make room for improved circumstances. Remember that negative situations can alter your life and put you on the right path.

You may experience an epiphany that reveals how a relationship or project can't continue as it is, and that something needs to change. Listen to these moments of insight, since this is what helps you to close a door on one chapter and open another to start something new.

3. Goat

Design: YourTango

Advertisement

Goat, it's a good thing that you are resilient and patient, because these specific personality traits will work out well for you the week of June 9. You will see the signs of promise and hope start all week, but you may not receive your green light to make changes until Sunday, June 15, during the Yi Mao Wood Rabbit Receive Day.

You will want to focus on a specific outcome and establish a clear vision for your future. Since Jupiter will be in Cancer through next year, you have time to establish routines and plan for the future. However, determining the right direction will require some time to figure out.

Early this week, set a goal to create a support system that provides you with accountability and structure. You want to expand your life and make improvements, but it's best to have people who can give you helpful advice when you need it.

Advertisement

4. Snake

Design: YourTango

Snake, you enter a lucky new era at the start of the week on June 9, because your zodiac sign's personality traits do well with the earthy nature of Ji You. This is the week to rest and then apply your energy wisely toward a project that moves your career forward.

You may decide to return to school or enroll in a professional program with a mentor. This week, luck grows strongest when you apply a balanced approach to bring more purpose to your daily life. If you feel like you're doing too much, consider pivoting and improving the flow of your energy.

Advertisement

5. Dog

Design: YourTango

Advertisement

Dog, the day that you'll feel like you've stepped into a new era of luck will be June 10, Geng Xu, a Metal Dog day. This is the perfect day for you since it promises stability and security. You feel safe and secure inside of yourself, and this allows you to make decisions without fear or coercion. Are you in a relationship or want to be in one soon?

This week, focus on love and romance. Consider how you can invest in your love life through targeted actions. Do you need or want to go to couples therapy? Are you considering a marriage or single retreat to improve your approach toward relationships? The week of June 9 - 15, sets the tone for the entire year with Jupiter nurturing love. Why not take advantage of it?

See What The Universe Has In Store For You Daily horoscopes, astrology predictions & tarot readings straight to your inbox!

Aria Gmitter is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She graduated from the Midwestern School of Astrology and has been a practical astrologer for 40 years.