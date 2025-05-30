3 Chinese Zodiac Signs Attract Financial Luck From Now Until June 8

It's finally June, and from now through June 8, 2025, three Chinese zodiac signs are primed to attract financial luck all week. Mid-year is one of the best times to do a mini-review of your economic situation. Pull up your free credit card report and review all your bank statements and credit card statements for any unusual spending. A new month can mean a new budget (don't forget to include any upcoming travel expenses!).

According to the Chinese calendar, there are three best days for money this week: June 2 (a Receive Day, when money flows in) and June 4 - 5 (the two Close Days this week, which are perfect for finalizing business deals and collecting payments). Avoid spending on June 3, an Open Day, as you risk overextending yourself and falling into credit card debt. Now, let's explore how this week's three Chinese zodiac signs attract financial luck from June 2 - 8, 2025:

1. Ox

Ox, you are one of the most meticulous Chinese zodiac signs by pure discipline alone. This week, with three excellent days for money, use this personality trait to set the stage for a successful month. You might be too busy to focus on reviewing your budget on Monday, so set aside time on June 4-5 to work on your financial habits and conduct an overview.

Do you only check your account balances via your cell phone? Consider tracking spending with an app instead. You can create a simple system on June 6, an Establish Day. Add a weekly budget review to your calendar on June 8, a Full Day. If you need to transfer money between accounts or make withdrawals, plan to do so on June 7, a Remove Day. One action per day will build the structure you need to attract money and reap success by June 8 this week.

2. Goat

Goat, you can be an emotional spender. Since you feel so deeply, it's important not to talk yourself into buying something just because you want it. Instead, use your intuition to play smart with money. Monday can be a stressful day for you, as you may be expected to accomplish more than usual.

Be sure not to overspend on June 2 and start the week with a daily spending cap. Decide in advance what you will spend on food, household items, and personal needs. Then follow the plan this week, and plan out the upcoming week as well.

Avoid comfort shopping on June 7, a Remove Day. Instead, plan to sell items online or take them to a consignment shop to see what you can get for them. You may make some sales by June 8.

Mid-week is also a great time to talk to creditors if you have times when you need to contest or negotiate your interest rates. Take stock of what you have at home and create an inventory list to avoid buying duplicate items this summer. If you're traveling, make plans on June 6, an Establish Day, as this can be an excellent day for you to solidify your itinerary.

3. Monkey

Monkey, one thing that makes it challenging at times to create financial luck is your busy mind. However, this week, it's the personality trait that helps you identify an opportunity and roll with it.

You're encouraged to learn all you can about AI, especially because you know how to generate ideas quickly. On June 6, you can learn how to use various tools to sort through your business ideas and find the right tools to organize a plan by June 8.

On June 7, life can become chaotic, so try to accomplish as much as possible earlier in the week, especially on June 2. If you need to ask for advice due to an unexpected expense at the start of the week, schedule the conversation during one of the Close Days, June 4 - 5.

Aria Gmitter is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She graduated from the Midwestern School of Astrology and has been a practical astrologer for 40 years.