5 Reassuring Signs You’re Finally Getting Out Of Living In Survival Mode, According To A Licensed Therapist

Survival mode is the body's response to danger, and while it can help you during hard times, it can also make life more difficult once you exit immediate danger. According to Calm, being in this mode can make you feel unmotivated and can make you lack focus. But there are signs that you may be exiting survival mode to look out for.

Licensed therapist Jeffrey Meltzer shared 5 signs you are leaving survival mode.

Here are 5 reassuring signs you’re finally getting out of living in survival mode:

1. You're having slower mornings

Meltzer explained that when you're in survival mode, your mornings are extremely rushed and there's this pressure to always be productive. But when you're leaving survival mode, this pressure disappears, and you are able to enjoy your mornings without feeling like you need to be as productive as possible.

You can wake up and do each of the tasks you need to with no sense of urgency, such as washing your face or eating breakfast. You are free to take as long as you need to, and that feeling of freedom is when you know you are no longer in survival mode.

2. You're taking care of your smaller needs

This doesn't refer to things you must do to take care of yourself, such as brushing your teeth, but rather small acts of self-care. You could sit down and read a couple of pages of a book you've been wanting to start or maybe grab a cup of coffee.

"When you focus on these small acts of self-care, it means your bigger priorities are in check," Meltzer said.

In survival mode, you're only doing the bare minimum you need to survive — go to work, eat, sleep — but once you start to exit survival mode, you find yourself doing more things you enjoy.

3. You're setting boundaries

Taking a stand for yourself and not letting yourself get pushed around is a clear indicator of leaving survival mode. You're not afraid to set boundaries in your life regarding how you are treated.

According to Forbes, setting boundaries allows you to live life on your own terms and is also a crucial component of both self-care and self-respect. It also helps you be open to other people's points of view while respecting your own, avoid future conflicts, and set consequences for when your boundaries are violated.

Boundaries are a key part of taking control of your life, which means if you're willing to create and uphold them, you're on your way out of survival mode.

4. Your body feels more regulated

According to Scientific American, while healthy choices such as wearing sunscreen are a function of healthy living, so is healthy thinking.

Our physical state is an extension of our mental state. As such, when you begin to exit survival mode, you will feel less tension in your body and feel more relaxed. When your mind is in a good place, your body follows its example because the two are connected.

5. You're becoming more playful

"When you're leaving survival mode, you start to laugh more, you're more spontaneous, and enjoy the simple moments," Meltzer said. "That's a big sign that you're reconnecting with joy and letting go of the weight of chronic stress."

You are more able to experience joy amongst other positive feelings because your main goal isn't just to survive anymore; it's to live. You want to feel good, as opposed to just trudging on through life day after day. A bit of playfulness is a sure sign you're saying goodbye to survival mode.

