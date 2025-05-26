Each Zodiac Sign's Tarot Horoscope For May 27, 2025

Each zodiac sign's daily one-card tarot horoscope is here for May 27, 2025. The Moon will be in Gemini and the Sun in Gemini. We will likely feel calm and able to make good, solid decisions and speak to ourselves and others with kindness.

It's the perfect time for us to participate in all forms of communication, from writing to singing and socializing with others. Let's find out what else is in store for each zodiac sign this Tuesday.

Learn what your zodiac sign's daily tarot card reading has in store for you on Tuesday, May 27, 2025.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tarot card: Five of Wands

Less is more right now, Aries. You have a lot on your plate, and other aspects of your life that you want to nurture outside of work, too. You can do it all, but not at once.

Be incredibly intentional to get the most out of your time and energy. Focus on what is before you, moving from one thing to another.

Simplifying will be your best friend right now. On May 27, this might look like narrowing your to-do list down to some general top priorities instead of a mountainous list.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tarot card: Six of Wands, reversed

The challenges are a part of the journey, Taurus. The path to your goals is not a linear one. This means that occasionally, you will experience what feels like resistance, or like you've taken a few steps back. This is okay, Taurus. It isn't permanent.

The waves aren't always signs that you're doing something wrong. In fact, they can mean the opposite. Often, when you are pursuing something so worthwhile, it doesn't come easily.

Move with the waves and you will come out on the other side stronger and wiser. Keep your eyes on the prize.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tarot card: The Emperor

The Emperor represents a leader with authority and organization. On May 27, this tarot card reminds you to take hold of your power to create stability.

This doesn't mean you need to control everyone around you. It can mean making plans for yourself and keeping them.

Some routines or rituals may give you peace of mind. Don't skimp out on them because you're committing to yourself and not someone else. You're worth keeping your promises to.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tarot card: King of Swords

Everyone has their own ideas, Cancer, which means you're entitled to your own, too. The King of Swords represents intellect and knowledge, encouraging you to think for yourself.

You don't have to believe or accept the status quo. You can lead with curiosity and discover your thoughts.

If you encounter a belief you've adopted that you don't know where it stemmed from, you may ask yourself, "Why do I think this?"

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Tarot card: Five of Swords

You may have the last word, Leo, but at what cost? In some battles, you can come out victoriously, but later realize that restoration was more important than winning.

When you encounter conflict with people in the heat of the moment, consider your goal. Is it to win or to restore?

Sometimes, solely wanting justice can be a pure intent. Other times, it can do more harm than good.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Tarot card: Five of Cups

The universe has bigger plans than you, Virgo. You may imagine what success unfolding looks like. Yet, the universe has the same intent, but a different path to get there. Trust that things are working out for you amidst your disappointment.

Be careful not to place goodness in a box. Sometimes, when you form expectations of how something should go, you can get dispirited when it plays out differently. But, it could be the very thing that you need. Trust the process.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Tarot card: Page of Wands

The Page of Wands brings about fresh energy, letting you know you can begin again at any moment, Libra. If you have hoped for a change or a new chance, this is your time. You have the universe's support right now to bring it about.

The Page of Wands reminds you that your potential is endless and that you should let yourself freely explore what you're capable of.

You can start small. In your daily life, when you feel your mind resist something you know you want to do, feel it, and do it anyway. It could be as simple as moving your body or talking to someone new.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Tarot card: Six of Pentacles

It is beautiful to be able to share what you have with others, Scorpio, because you realize that you can be a source of blessing, joy, and goodness in someone else's life.

When you have the opportunity to give, don't hold back. It could be your laugh, talents, time, or investment in a charity. What, or who, would you like to invest in?

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Tarot card: The High Priestess

Your intuition is a guiding light to you, Sagittarius. It speaks, providing direction and wisdom for answers. The question is, are you connected to what you hear?

If you feel you need to be more intentional about hearing its voice, practices like meditation or getting out in nature can help you realign. Otherwise, you may just need to take charge and act on what you feel compelled to do.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Tarot card: Eight of Swords, reveresed

No one can stop you but you, Capricorn. This can feel striking to hear, but also incredibly freeing, because you hold the keys to the reality you desire. People may say what they want to say, but at the end of the day, you choose your actions.

Additionally, your inner monologue can be one of fear or faith. You may find yourself projecting your doubts or the doubts you perceive other people have of you, but this creates a mental space you don't want to live in.

The good news is, you can choose faith. You don't have to keep replaying this narrative. Go after what you want.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Tarot card: The Hanged Man, reversed

Ram Dass once said, "Our journey is about being more deeply involved in life, yet less attached to it." Life wants you to dance with it; that's where the most beauty happens, Aquarius.

The Hanged Man, reversed, suggests that you may be grappling for control when moving with life's waves is the best thing you can do.

Let the changes and events you face develop you. In the words of Franklin D. Roosevelt, "a smooth sea never made a skilled sailor."

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Tarot card: Four of Pentacles

You don't have to wait for peace and stability once you have it all, Pisces. It is something you can cultivate in your heart here and now.

Focusing on your inputs rather than your outputs can serve you well. Focus on the care and intent you bring to nurturing priorities in your life. Show up, do your part, and let the outcomes fall where they may.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.