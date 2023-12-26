You can't get out of your rut unless you're willing to take action to change.
By Kristine Carlson — Last updated on Dec 26, 2023
Photo: Vergani Fotografia / Shutterstock
Many people tend to get so stuck in the day-to-day that they lose sight of what's important to them. Eventually, this daily routine can leave you feeling lost and hopeless about your future.
But you can't move forward and learn how to change your life if all you do is stay stuck in that daily rut. So if you're continually wondering what you should do with your life or how to be happier, it's time to break through that mindset and change your life for the better.
Luckily, there are plenty of things to do that can help you get "unstuck," shake up your daily routine, and take action toward creating the life you want.
RELATED: How To Unlock The Secrets Of The Universe & Build A Life You Love
Here are 10 ways to get 'unstuck' when life emotionally paralyzes you:
1. Focus on your goals
Every day, make time to focus on what you do want and what steps you can take to get there.
2. Put things in perspective, and look at the bigger picture
What if you died today? What would matter and what wouldn't? What would you wish you did? Live your life focused on what does matter and what you want.
Those on the other side can easily see what mattered and what didn't. Those still on Earth can have trouble with that. Think about how you would feel if you died right now.
Did you get what you wanted to accomplish? Did you let day-to-day life distract you? Did you say what you wanted to say? Did you try what you always wanted to? Did you go where you always wanted? Did you just let life pass you by?
3. Take control of your life, and create it how you want
So many people don't realize that they can do this. Society has a way of making us believe that we have to do so many things that we don't. This is your life — create it how you want to.
Life doesn't have to be this rat race of doing something you hate every day. You can get out of that habit, but you have to choose to take the steps toward doing what you want.
4. Make a list of all the things that are important to you, and start making them a priority
If you don't make what you want a priority, life will pass you by and you will never get there. It's up to you and only you. Nothing will ever just drop onto your lap; you need to make it happen.
RELATED: The 10 Most Important Things In Life That Matter More Than Anything Else
5. Say the things you want to those you love every day
Don't ever let anything go unsaid that you will regret if one of you crosses over.
6. Schedule it
If you don't schedule it, no matter what "it" is, it won't happen! Make time for what's important.
7. Do something different
Do anything different to get your creative juices flowing, even if it doesn't seem to have anything to do with changing your life or what you want.
Sometimes, just a little change can help you get out of that stuckness and help you see what the next step is more clearly.
8. Focus on one step at a time
Thinking about the whole long way to your final goal at once will only overwhelm you, so start small. There is always at least one small step you can take toward what you want. Begin there, and the momentum will guide you to the next step and then the next.
You can't always be able to see the whole way of how to get there when you start, but you can see the next step. Take small, manageable steps if you feel overwhelmed or stuck, but the key is to do something.
RELATED: 3 Simple Actions To Stop Procrastinating & Feeling 'Stuck' In Life
9. Don't allow anything to stop you from reaching your goal
As you change your vibration and get close to a goal, resistance will always show up. That resistance says you're getting close to achievement. That resistance will include drama, things breaking, changing your mind about if you want the goal, telling yourself you've done so well and can take a break, etc.
Related Stories From YourTango:
So many people stop at that point, thinking it's not meant to be. The key to remember is that resistance means you are close to that life goal and you have to keep going.
As you change your vibration to match a goal, you end up in between vibrations for a little while, which is uncomfortable and causes that resistance. The only way to push through that is to keep taking action to get where you want to be. The bigger and more action you take, the sooner you can break through the hard part.
10. Follow through with new action
The only way to get something different in your life is to start doing something different. If you have to take small steps, do that — but do something. Don't let your life slip away without doing what you want!
Figure out what is most important to you, and start focusing on it. Today, not tomorrow.
When you put things off, they are unlikely to ever happen. You never know how many days you have left, so make the most of each one. This is your life; what do you want it to be?
RELATED: 8 Subconscious Behaviors That Stop You From Living Your Best Life
More for You:
Kristine Carlson is a psychic medium, advanced soul-realignment practitioner, life coach, and author.
This article was originally published at Psychic Medium Readings. Reprinted with permission from the author.