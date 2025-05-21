5 Zodiac Signs Have The Best Horoscopes All Day On May 22

On May 22, 2025, five zodiac signs will have the best horoscopes all day as the Moon, Saturn, and the North Node in Pisces sing harmoniously. Do you know what this could bring on? A mini creative reset. You can’t swim in the shallow end today. You have to dive deeper to come out with something magical.

Think of today as a chance to sift through the clutter to carry forward what truly matters. Saturn’s steady hand supports you in shaping your vision, while the North Node points toward the direction you’re meant to take next. This cosmic alignment demands honesty with your creative goals and which parts of your story need a new narrator. At the very moment, you can let go of what’s outdated to build something real in its place. Congrats to these astrological signs with the very best horoscopes Thursday has to offer.

1. Pisces

You’re no stranger to the depths of what it takes to succeed in life, and with all this cosmic energy in your sign, you can dive deeper into what you're made. The Moon, Saturn, and the North Node set you on a path for innovation that promises fresh beginnings and unexpected breakthroughs in your creativity.

This is the threshold where discipline and intuition coexist, creating fertile ground for new growth. If you’ve procrastinated, you may feel pushed to take greater responsibility and get more serious about your dreams. The trine between these three planets will help to transform your inspiration into a tangible reality.

The North Node has been expanding your territory since January, and even though it’s still in its early phase, Saturn’s presence helps you to see where you're making meaningful progress. Stay committed to the things you do that boost your creativity, knowing that this reset is your chance to see how your creative power can align with a deeper cosmic purpose.

2. Sagittarius

Has the idea of home been changing lately? You might have stumbled upon different spaces that made you question how you define it for yourself. Today is a portal for you to redefine what belonging truly means. You have a deeper inner knowing that you can take up space and settle in. You don't feel like you have to force yourself to change how you come across in the world to be accepted.

For the ever-wandering Sagittarius spirit, home has often been something to run toward, only to leave again. But this Pisces energy is helping you look inward this time, in a way where you don’t have to give up your freedom, but instead find more of it. It could also come through in subtle ways. A conversation that feels warmer and more inviting, a room where you feel more like yourself, the moment you soften your shoulders and realize you’ve been bracing for nothing.

Forget settling down! How much are you settling inward? So let your heart ask where you feel safe enough to be all of yourself? Who and what allow you to exhale fully? What kind of life would you stay for? All these questions add up to a bigger picture you might not see immediately, but don’t worry, it will all come.

3. Virgo

As much as you’re selective with who you keep around you, the right kind of alchemical collaboration can open up a new world inside of you. Collaborations that may challenge you to trust and to let your ideas breathe in the hands of another witness.

For a sign that loves solace in control and mastery, this connection might feel a little unusual or even risky. But it’s within this relational ring, of your structure and someone else’s vision, where true creative magic can happen in the blink of an eye. How wonderful it is to dance in mutual inspiration, where they are talking your language and you theirs?

Sometimes the creative process can feel lonely, or as if you’re speaking into the void. But this rare moment can make you feel seen in ways you thought would never happen. So pay attention to how your body feels when you’re telling your ideas to someone, as you can quickly tell who energizes your creativity. Today is about discovering who you can share your messiest drafts with without feeling judged.

4. Gemini

Something’s clicking into place. Your vision board for your career and legacy is starting to make more sense. It’s no longer just an abstract idea, but something gaining shape through the feedback and impressions of others who’ve witnessed your work over the past few years.

The dream isn’t a fantasy anymore. You have a direction that makes you feel grounded, like your feet are finally planted in the soil of something real. Take this as a cycle where your vision gains substance, and your intuition serves as inspiration and strategy. What might feel counterintuitive to others is your logic. Instead of climbing, how can you glide?

You don’t need to force your goals to happen today. You only need to prioritize what your heart knows is essential. In fact, you might not only take your dreams to the next level. You may find yourself revisiting goals that once felt out of reach. Your instincts are your superpower, so trust that they guide you somewhere your eyes can’t yet see. Let go of chasing titles or status. As you move deeper into your career and craft, focus on making an impact and creating meaning.

5. Taurus

You’re beginning to sense it: that your work, your presence, your voice are meant to ripple beyond the walls of your comfort zone, even though you value stability and security the most. You hunger for something, and whatever is on your plate right now is about to have more flavor and texture.

Yet today is a reminder that your long-term vision doesn’t exist in isolation, but in relationship with those in your community. Who do you want to build with? Who shares your values and your pace for wanting to worldbuild a unique idea? As an expert in setting down the bricks needed to create the foundation, look out for those who appreciate your skill and can add to it.

Your vision needs spaciousness; yes, but it also needs conversations that can take you outside of yourself and into a new frame of thinking. You’re not here to rush. You never are. But you can now see how you might stretch your roots further afield, and how others can grow alongside you.

Sade Jackson is a psychological astrologer, writer and energy healer. She writes about Jungian lore, creativity, feminine mysticism and astrology on Substack.