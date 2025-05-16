4 Zodiac Signs Attract Luck & Abundance On May 17, 2025

On May 17, 2025, the most flexible zodiac signs attract luck and abundance into their lives. To make room for luck and abundance on Saturday, you have to be willing to see things from a different state of mind.

There's a science to attracting luck and abundance. First, you have to be willing to change and challenge how you think and what you do. Second, you need to realize that there's plenty for all and release a scarcity mindset. Third, to find the type of luck that creates abundance, a person must be willing to take risks and listen to their gut. Such is the case for Gemini, Virgo, Sagittarius, and Pisces zodiac signs. They are naturally mutable, unfraid to be curious, and almost childlike in great belief.

Beyond astrology, even the day's date proclaims that luck and abundance are here. If you add Saturday's numbers 1 + 7, it equals an 8, the powerhouse of numerology. 8 is an infinity symbol, revealing how life always returns full circle, which is exactly what happens for these zodiac signs that attract luck and abundance on May 17.

1. Gemini

Gemini, you can be a contrarian at times, and this unique personality trait helps you attract luck and abundance into your life. When other people think about having a lot of what they want or need, they fear not having it in the future; as a result, they keep things to themselves.

Hoarding doesn't work with the Laws of Attraction or abundance because in the world, what you give away comes back to you in great measure. So, when Jupiter, the planet of growth, overflows something you know is valuable but maybe more than what you need or want, you will do the opposite of what people think you ought to do. Instead of waiting for you to need it and stockholding, you'll give it away to keep space open for what you truly want to get.

You wisely share what you have, but don't need to see others flourish and prosper because you know what it's like to be without. You may find that your charitable nature stirs the heart of Saturn in your 10th house of success, as it's speaking to the Moon in your sector of other people's resources.

Suddenly, a chain reaction occurs, and the barriers to what you need fall. Next, you will have an outpouring of luck at work, in your personal life, and through others. Generosity given becomes gifts received. That's how abundance works, and it's all because you were willing to do something that others wouldn't.

2. Virgo

Virgo, you're a philosopher at heart, and it's one of the many reasons why you build your life around rules that work. You test things out, and once you are successful, you follow the path to success. It's easier for you that way. However, by nature, being ruled by Mercury, you're adaptable and thoughtful. So, when Mercury in Taurus, the sign that rules money, speaks to Mars in Leo, the planet that rules motivation and drive, something clicks.

There are certain things about abundance you know to be true. You know that people who say no have more time to focus on what's important, thus improving their productivity. You also realize that some things about abundance won't ever make sense in practical terms. Abundance is more than what you do. It's what you attract because of who you are. So, when Mercury and Mars unlock your house of learning and your spirituality sector, you have an inner sense of what action is required to prompt luck to happen in your life.

You may not have something you hold in your hand, like money. You have wisdom, which is priceless. You need an opening in the universe that helps your mind perceive what new rule you must create that enforces what you know and alters what you do. Today, your ability to change and adapt to the times will make you rich in hope, and you feel luckier than usual.

3. Sagittarius

Sagittarius, you are not only mutable and flexible but also driven and powerful. You are the one who creates the life you want to live. When it comes to abundance, you don't wait for handouts or opportunities to fall into your lap.

You're the type of person who goes for what you want, which means pivoting when life isn't happening how it needs to. Sometimes, it means taking a path you didn't want to take, but you know it will help you open a door or give you a chance to be in the right place at the right time.

That's why the Moon in Capricorn activating your house of money is so important to you. It opens a two-day window of opportunity where you feel your way into the right situation. Others may tell you to write down your intentions or speak your desires into the universe. You have and will continue to do so. However, you know that rolling up your sleeves and pounding the pavement will get you results.

So, when you take action today, you push open the doors to opportunity. Some may close, but they will shut behind your back. Today, you will find yourself in the rooms you need to be in, and success will be yours before the weekend is over.

4. Pisces

Pisces, you often depend on your intuitive nature regarding abundance and luck. You are gentle and kind and don't enjoy being overly pushy about your wants and needs. Today, your sweet spirit is what attracts abundance to you. You do this with love, of course, via Venus in Aries. Lucky for you, Venus is your friend since she's exalted in your sign.

Venus in Aries gives you luck in love today and all month, but she's also planning to provide you with sudden windfalls of money. On May 17, when Venus speaks with Mars in your work sector, you feel motivated and driven to do things you haven't done. You will want to create microhabits that increase wealth and improve financial outcomes.

Your money habits may involve spending less on people because you want to help them. It may be a change in how you typically approach your friendships, especially if you often pick up the tab at dinner or give a few dollars to friends you know are in need. Instead, you'll begin to approach spending from a new vantage point. This slight pivot in your thinking can add up to more money in your pocket. Let the uncomfortable get familiar for now, and you'll see how things unfold positively for you.

Aria Gmitter is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She graduated from the Midwestern School of Astrology and has been a practical astrologer for 40 years.