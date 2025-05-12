I Almost Paid $20 Extra For Someone Else’s Lunch, But Then The Universe Showed Up

When you stop abandoning yourself and realize your self-worth, the universe stops ignoring you.

Written on May 12, 2025

The $20 test I didn’t know I needed

Old me would’ve picked up the extra $20. Not because I wanted to, but because I didn’t believe I had permission to say no.

I went to lunch with a friend. I ordered a sandwich and water. She ordered an appetizer, entrée, wine, and dessert. Then the check came, and she casually said, “Let’s just split it.”

I froze for a second. Because this was familiar, a setup I’d always said yes to. I didn’t want to seem cheap. I didn’t want to start anything. I didn’t want her to think I was making it a big deal.

But what was different this time is that I’d been doing the work. I’d been telling the universe I was no longer available for undercharging, over-giving, or quietly shrinking. I was no longer playing small

So I paused. Took a breath. And I said, calmly, “Actually, I think it makes more sense if we each pay for what we ordered.”

The look she gave me — and why I didn’t flinch

She gave me that look. You know the one. But I didn’t backpedal. I didn’t explain. I didn’t soften it with a joke.

I just paid my part and left. And I didn’t just leave with $20. I left with something way more powerful: proof.

I proved that:

  • I could hold a boundary.
  • I didn’t need to over-explain to be valid.
  • I could choose myself, even if it made someone else slightly uncomfortable.

That’s what people don’t always understand about manifestation. It’s not just vision boards and good vibes. It’s moments like this, where you act like someone who believes they’re worthy of more.

The universe noticed, too

Here’s the wild part. That same week:

  • Someone who had owed me money forever paid me back out of the blue. 
  • I got a refund I forgot I was owed.
  • I found an old Visa gift card I thought was empty, but it still had $50 on it.

Maybe that sounds like a coincidence to you, but I don’t think it was. None of those things would’ve happened if I’d just swallowed the discomfort and paid more again.

This wasn’t just about lunch, it was about alignment. And when you stop abandoning yourself, the universe stops ignoring you.

Because I’ve come to believe that the universe meets you at the level of your standards. And when you raise them, even by $20, things around you start shifting.

What this $20 test taught me about manifestation

People talk about tests from the universe, but I don’t think it’s about passing or failing. I think it’s about showing the universe how serious you are.

Manifestation isn’t just about wanting more. It’s about being someone who acts like they’re worthy of more, especially when it would be easier not to.

This wasn’t about money. This was about energy. And about a decision to stop abandoning myself in the smallest of ways.

How to recognize your own $20 moment

These kinds of moments don’t always look big. But they are. They’re your invitation to show up as the version of you who knows what she’s worth.

Not every test looks like a big opportunity. Sometimes it’s subtle. A friend expecting you to pick up the check. A coworker who forgets to credit you. A person who talks over you. 

And each one asks if you're going to play small again, or if you are finally going to choose yourself?

So next time something feels unfair or off, ask yourself:

If I believed I truly deserved better, how would I handle this moment?

Then act like that person, even if it’s awkward. Even if someone gives you that look.

Because the money? It comes and goes. But the energy shift? That’s what changes your life.

Micki Spollen is YourTango’s Editorial Director. Micki has her Bachelor’s Degree in Journalism & Media Studies from Rutgers University and over 10 years of experience as a writer and editor covering astrology, spirituality, and human interest topics.

