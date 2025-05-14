6 Chinese Zodiac Signs Attract Major Luck & Abundance On May 16, 2025

If you’ve been over it this week, May 16 might actually feel like a little redemption. Friday is a Stable Day with a Wood Rooster pillar, which means the vibe finally favors tying up what’s been dragging out. The Rooster doesn’t let things slide, but it’s not trying to start a fire either. It just wants to make sure what’s supposed to happen, happens. And when that combines with the steadying influence of a Stable Day, you can get a lot done without the usual chaos.

This is the kind of luck where your weekend starts early because something you were dreading got canceled. Or that friend (we all have one) who’s always flaky actually follows through. Or you check your bank account and it’s higher than you thought because you forgot about a refund. It’s solid, grounding, gratitude inducing kind of abundance. And on Friday, these six Chinese zodiac signs are most likely to get lucky.

1. Rooster

Design: YourTango

This is your animal sign’s day and you feel it. Something gets handled today that you were so close to giving up on. You might get an actual reply from someone who’s been weirdly silent or a decision finally gets made about something you’ve been waiting on. It’s not gonna feel dramatic, it'll just be done. And that’s all you wanted.

You might also clean something in your house that’s been bothering you for weeks, and immediately feel more like yourself again. There’s luck here in how fast things feel better once you stop letting them sit on the back burner.

2. Goat

Design: YourTango

You’re not in the mood to push today, and honestly, you don’t need to. People come to you with updates, help, or even just the energy you’ve been hoping they’d show up with. You’ll feel it emotionally first, like your nervous system gets a second to breathe. That’s when you know it’s working.

Expect something casual to land really well. like a compliment that feels genuine, a kind check-in you weren’t expecting, or just a moment where you realize you’re not spiraling about stuff you can’t control anymore.You don't have to fix everything in one day, just take the time to feel OK enough to enjoy the parts of your life that are already good.

3. Pig

Design: YourTango

Your social circle comes through today in a way that reminds you you’re actually cared for and not just tolerated. If you’ve been feeling a little too quiet in the group chat or low-key excluded, today turns that around. You might get a direct invite or just more energy coming your way than usual.

Also, don’t be shocked if someone owes you something like money, an explanation, or their time and they finally deliver. You don’t have to chase it. The luck here is about recognition. Being seen and considered without begging for it. That changes how you move through the rest of your week.

4. Tiger

Design: YourTango

There’s been something awkward lingering like a weird vibe with someone, tension at work, or a misunderstanding no one wanted to name. May 16 helps improve that dynamic. You might not talk it all the way out, but you won’t have to. The energy changes. They treat you differently. And you clock it immediately.

This is also a good day for handling any paperwork or tech stuff you’ve been avoiding. You won’t be as annoyed doing it, and something that usually takes forever might go surprisingly fast. The luck for you today is quiet resolution to some of your most annoying problems recently and the emotional space it frees up. Finally.

5. Rabbit

Design: YourTango

You’ve been second-guessing something lately, whether to keep pursuing a goal, whether a relationship is giving enough or if you’re wasting time on something that isn’t growing. Friday doesn’t give you all the answers, but it gives you enough to stop doubting yourself.

Someone may give you feedback, attention, or credit in a way that reminds you you’re actually on the right track. You’ll know it’s working when you feel less irritated by things that used to get under your skin. Your focus sharpens. You remember why you started. That’s the green light.

6. Ox

Design: YourTango

You’ve been quietly trying to hold everything down ( your schedule, emotions, and maybe even your standards) without much help. But today shifts that. Not because someone rescues you, but because things finally go the way they’re supposed to. Something shows up on time. Someone follows through. The small stuff runs smoother.

You might also find yourself realizing a plan you had for later can actually start sooner.

You don’t need to be more ready. You’re ready enough. And something in your environment acts like a sign from the universe that confirms it. Look out for an opportunity, message, or piece of good timing that feels just right for you. It is.

Micki Spollen is YourTango’s Editorial Director. Micki has her Bachelor’s Degree in Journalism & Media Studies from Rutgers University and over 10 years of experience as a writer and editor covering astrology, spirituality, and human interest topics.