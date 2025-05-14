4 Zodiac Signs Attract Major Luck & Abundance On May 15, 2025

On May 15, 2025, four zodiac signs are attracting major luck and abundance so easily that it's almost scary. The Moon is in Sagittarius and sends light to Jupiter in Gemini. Even though Jupiter isn't the happiest in this air astrological sign, it works with Saturn in Pisces to help provide stability that promotes the right formula for good fortune to manifest in ways you ordinarily would not think of.

Saturn plays a significant role in success today. Saturn is at a finishing degree in Pisces, so we start to feel the manifestation of good fortune borne from our hard work and effort. Saturn equals responsibility, and it's always spent two years in Pisces. So, where you have been the most responsible, you will get a reward and that win isn't something handed to you as a token gift.

Your luck comes from serendipity on Thursday, where you have earned your success by the specific risks you've taken. What hardships have you endured? What did life's challenges cost you? Get ready to see the tip of the iceberg of massive luck and abundance. It's coming for Pisces, Taurus, Aquarius, and Gemini zodiac signs. And it's about time.

1. Pisces

Luck improves in four areas of your life, and one of the brightest spots is your relationship with money. Due to Saturn's relationship with Neptune and Venus, you attract wealth in ways you didn't think could happen, but you've worked for a long time to acquire it.

You may get offered a new job or be sent a contract for a deal you want involving a home or something of value. This may start now, but it will still take time to complete since Saturn is finishing things up in your sign.

Saturn at the 29th degree in your own sign is a challenging transit to endure, so don't expect your luck to come easily. Saturn requires you to double down on your efforts. But, due to its connection with the North Node of Fate affecting your career all year, whatever you experience will provide long-term stability and structure to your job and life work.

Pisces conjunct Neptune at 1 degree in Aries can cause you to feel insecure due to its uncertain energy, especially since you are sensitive and intuitively receptive to strong energy.

You may have self-doubts about whether your payoff will come through. Don't let fear stop you from working hard to reach your goals. Today, speak with intention. Ask for what you want and watch how the universe delivers it to you.

2. Taurus

Sometimes you get lucky because you know the right person, and they happen to know someone who also knows someone, and then things start to manifest in the best possible way. You have the blessing of Mercury in your sign at the 8th degree.

This degree is about shared resources, and it's a Scorpio degree, so you'll find out a secret that others don't know about. This secret allows you to exploit a hidden opportunity leading to luck and abundance. You attract luck that gives you a strong sense of relationship stability, due to Mercury speaking to Saturn today.

When these two energies unite, it's time to appreciate the people in your life. You don't want to assume someone will know your needs or wants because they observed a post on your social media. No. Instead, you'll need to network. Let preparation meet opportunity because you did the work and had the grit to get things done.

Make phone calls, send emails, invite someone to dinner, and pay for their meal. Words create power, and people use words to attract success — the kind of luck and abundance you crave.

3. Aquarius

You're lucky, Aquarius, whether you feel it or not, today. You're one of the few zodiac signs ruled by two specific planets: Saturn and Uranus, and they both work on your behalf today. On top of this powerful dynamo, Pluto, the planet of transformation, gets involved.

Aquarius, you have karmic protection, and that's because of Saturn. Saturn is working in your house of money, and it's talking to Pluto in your sign, which means something you do or will do will create a big wave of opportunity that transforms your life in a powerful, long-lasting way.

Saturn is also touching base with Uranus in Taurus, your sector of home, family and authority figures. Who has added value to your life and made you see things differently? That individual may help you acquire and attract success that you did not anticipate.

If you are invited to an important meeting that feels fated and timely, it may be the door of fate swinging open, inviting you to walk in and claim whatever you need to create the life you desire.

4. Gemini

Attracting luck is not easy, and it requires a lot of thought. Today, you formulate a plan of action that removes barriers and helps you to see a situation for what it is. A barrier is only negative when you're ignorant; today, that barrier becomes known. The good fortune unlocks and spills out abundance and luck the moment you decide to take action and remove it.

What has held you back in your career this year? Today, powerful energy in your career house lights up brightly with Saturn in Pisces, a fellow sign whose flexible energy promotes openness to the universe's gifts. Saturn will speak with Jupiter, giving you extreme courage to face your fears.

There's no room for fear in luck, and you don't want to be the one who lets self-doubt stop you from getting what you want. What would you do if you weren't afraid, Gemini?

When you feel that urge to release negative energy, follow it. The universe says to get what you want, face the unknown. Even if you have to follow your path on your own for a little while, it's worth it because what's on the other side of fear is more incredible than you could ever imagine.

