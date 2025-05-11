6 Chinese Zodiac Signs Attracting Luck & Good Fortune On May 13, 2025

Six Chinese zodiac signs are attracting luck and good fortune on May 13, 2025. Tuesday is a Water Horse Remove Day during a Metal Snake month in the Wood Snake year, a combination that asks for release before reward. Remove Days are about clearing, cutting ties, deleting, ending, and letting go. It’s the quiet kind of detachment that makes more space in your life without leaving behind chaos.

The Water Horse brings energy, courage, and movement, while the Snake adds strategy and control. This isn’t a throw-it-all-away kinda day. It’s about removing the right thing so the rest of your life works better. And the lucky animal signs today are the ones who aren’t afraid to drop what’s been draining them even if it’s subtle. These six Chinese zodiac signs are the most tuned in to Tuesday’s energy and are likely to feel the relief, progress, and the gift that follows.

1. Horse

It’s your animal day, and with Water amplifying your natural instincts, you’re ahead of the curve. You’ve been holding on to something out of habit. Maybe it’s a task you’re tired of managing, a commitment you regret or a plan that no longer feels aligned. Tuesday gives you the permission to drop it once and for all.

You’ll notice a real adjustment in how your day flows once you let it go. You could get through errands faster or feel less pressure around something you thought you had to deal with alone. The good fortune shows up when you stop tolerating the thing that’s been quietly making everything else harder. Finally!

2. Rooster

You’re seeing people more clearly right now and you finally feel like you are being honest with what’s happening. If you’ve been trying to convince yourself that someone’s going to change, step up, or communicate better, May 13 lets you release that illusion. That doesn’t have to mean cutting them off, but you will have to adjust your expectations and let go of the responsibility you feel to fix it.

Your luck today is tied to emotional efficiency. You might have a conversation that confirms what you already suspected or find out that something you were overthinking wasn’t even about you.

There’s a subtle power in how you respond. You’re no longer overexplaining, engaging in the same tired dynamic or chasing a resolution that isn’t going to come. That makes room for something better.

3. Dragon

You’ve been carrying something heavy and it’s mostly because you have been trying so hard to not let anyone down. Tuesday brings a moment that helps you finally hand it back. That could look like canceling plans you didn’t have the energy for, saying no to something you’ve been guilted into, or deciding that someone else can handle their own consequences.

You don’t need a grand exit. You just need to stop pretending it’s not wearing you out. Once you do, things around you start moving again. You might get some unexpected financial wiggle room or feel more confident navigating your week. The good fortune here is in the ease that returns once you stop absorbing what isn’t yours to carry or worry about.

4. Rat

You’ve been hyper-focused on just one outcome. Maybe it's been a goal, decision or a situation that’s felt stuck and it’s been clouding your judgment. Tuesday opens up an alternate route. You might get new information, or something that was almost right disappears, and while that could feel frustrating for a second, it actually gives you clarity.

Your win today is that you’re no longer locked into a single version of success. You might change plans last minute and end up having a better time. Or you realize that something you were pushing for just doesn’t matter as much as you thought it did.

The moment you mentally detach, something more natural finds its way to you bring the good fortune you've been needing and it lasts for quite awhile.

5. Goat

Your theme today is editing and it applies to your space, your to-do list, and your inner dialogue. You don’t need to make a drastic change. You just need to remove what’s taking up more energy than it’s worth. This could be a cluttered corner that finally gets cleaned, an app that’s become a time suck, or a conversation you’ve been mentally rehearsing that you now decide to skip.

The good fortune for you on Tuesday isn’t flashy, but it’s real. You feel better. Your body feels lighter. Your head feels clearer. And from that space, something small and beautiful shows up. It might look like a kind message, a compliment, or the energy to follow through on something for yourself. You don’t need a full reboot. You just need a little more room and today gives you that. That renewed space is what brings in your luck and good fortune.

6. Monkey

You’ve been letting something take up too much space. Maybe a grudge, maybe a worry that’s been looping or a habit you know isn’t helping. May 13 invites you to pause, not punish. You don’t need to shame yourself out of it. You just need to name what’s not working and do one thing differently today.

That one teeny change is enough. You could feel a relationship dynamic improve when you don’t react the same way. You might realize someone else is stepping back and instead of chasing them, you finally feel OK letting them drift. That moment of peace is where your good fortune lives.

And later, when you check your messages, your bank account, or your schedule, something there reinforces that this new version of you is already working better. And it's just the beginning.

Micki Spollen is YourTango’s Editorial Director. Micki has her Bachelor’s Degree in Journalism & Media Studies from Rutgers University and over 10 years of experience as a writer and editor covering astrology, spirituality, and human interest topics.