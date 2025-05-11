5 Zodiac Signs With Very Good Horoscopes On May 12, 2025

Horoscopes will be very good for five zodiac signs on May 12, 2025. The powerful Full Moon in Scorpio during Taurus season is only one part of the goodness. Add to that the fact that these two luminaries linger over the 22nd degree, and in astrology, that degree is the one that signifies the role fate plays in your life. Capricorn and Saturn rule this degree, which points toward how you spend your time.

People born with a planet at this degree have Master teacher energy. And when we have a massive release of energy, we sense something needs to change. We wake up and decide to make that change happen. Five zodiac signs will feel this energy deep down to a bone level. They will know change starts with them, even when it's hard. So, on May 12, 2025, Cancer and Pisces will feel emotionally charged. Meanwhile, Aquarius and Leo feel pushed to take action. Virgo will want to use words to manifest something they have not dared to do before, but the courage is finally there to go for it. Let's see what else this means.

Five zodiac signs with very good horoscope on May 12, 2025:

1. Cancer

Love is good to you today, Cancer, and while the energy of a Full Moon could imply a breakup, it won't. You will learn a valuable lesson about love and see how romance can deepen during adversity.

What's love if it can't be deep? What's a relationship if you can't be vulnerable and raw?

The very good thing that will happen is the Moon sending a signal to you via your romance zone that tells you to release your fears about what you think love is and redefine it as you want it to become.

2. Pisces

You're ready for a change, Pisces, and part of what makes this day so amazing is how you discover that change starts with you.

The Moon in your house of adventure could indicate a move or a long-distance trip. Perhaps you've always wanted to visit Paris or go on a cruise, but you've never just done it. That belief changes with today's energy. You can start to move in that direction.

Research trips. Make a plan. Manifest it into existence and see what options work for you. It may be easier and more doable than you realized.

3. Aquarius

Today's going to be oh, so very good for you, Aquarius. A burden you've been carrying at your job will finally go away.

If you've been unemployed, you may get an offer or a lead to a potential offer. Your social status improves because people see your hard work and pure intentions.

There's a fantastic opportunity for you to learn from your experiences this year and apply them in wise ways. Today's a stepping stone to a stronger future, and you're so ready to be a part of a great one.

4. Leo

Home and heart are wonderful things. You want yours to emulate significant traits: security, trust, loyalty, and fidelity. You want your home to be a place of rest and a fortress from the world.

The best news of all today is that you are on the way to having it. The Moon illuminates your home and family sector and removes whatever toxic energy you've been going through.

If someone's work-related stress has put a drain on everyone else, you see that come to a halt. You find peace and harmony return, and you are determined to protect it so that it stays.

5. Virgo

You are a communicator, Virgo. You may not use a lot of words, but you show your care and concern through deeds.

Today, you find the right words to say what you need to say without rocking the boat or creating friction. You speak your mind, and others take notice — it's impossible for people not to.

Today's a perfect day because you feel heard. When you're recognized for who you are and you're able to be vulnerable and honest, it reduces your anxiety and gives you hope. Hope is the word you walk away with today, and you'll have that feeling for a long time.

Aria Gmitter is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She graduated from the Midwestern School of Astrology and has been a practical astrologer for 40 years.