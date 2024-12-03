Study Reveals People With This Personality Type Are More Susceptible To Work Stress — But Employers Tend To Depend On Them More

No one is exempt from dealing with work stress and burnout. Most employees feel overwhelmed by their workload, their employers' expectations, and unclear policies around work-life balance. We can all, sadly, relate.

However, a study from Osaka University in Japan revealed that a specific group of people might experience feelings of being overwhelmed, anxious, and burnt out at much higher rates than others.

A study found people with one specific personality type are more susceptible to work stress.

According to researchers at Osaka University, Highly Sensitive People (HSPs), known for their heightened sensitivities to external stimuli, were found to experience higher levels of stress and display increased empathy.

The study found that the HSP score is correlated with the score for work stress, even after accounting for personality traits like optimism and pessimism.

"Our study found that HSPs in the workplace tend to feel more stress, and approximately 26% of working adults could be classified as HSPs," lead author Tomohiro Ioku said. "This is surprising because it suggests a substantial portion of the workforce might be experiencing higher levels of stress."

Although more susceptible to stress, highly sensitive individuals also have higher levels of empathy which is highly beneficial in the workplace.

Another senior author, Eiichiro Watamura, shared that their findings "indicate that while HSPs are more susceptible to stress, their high levels of empathy can be a valuable asset to organizations, particularly in roles that require strong interpersonal skills."

It's not shocking that HSPs can often be at a higher risk for getting stressed at work, considering psychologist Elaine Aron, who coined the term, described them as being often and "easily overwhelmed by strong sensory input."

Things like bright lights, strong smells, distinct fabrics, or loud noises can make HSPs feel uncomfortable and startled easily.

Despite HSPs getting easily overwhelmed and experiencing high levels of work stress, there's also a silver lining.

Researchers explained that "their high levels of empathy can be a valuable asset to organizations, particularly in roles that require strong interpersonal skills."

Despite how susceptible HSPs are to stress, their employers tend to depend on them more.

While speaking with Fortune, Julie Bjelland, host of "The HSP Podcast" and author of "The Empowered Highly Sensitive Person: How to Harness Your Sensitivity Into Strength in a Chaotic World," described HSPs as caring about wanting to do good work but feeling overwhelmed by the constant scheduling of meetings and appointments.

Some HSPs work better alone while others tend to overthink professional interactions, which can lead them to being self-critical and emotional in the workplace. But always being aware of their surroundings means that HSPs are incredibly valuable work partners, leaders, and mentors, according to Bjelland.

She explained that they tend to be high performers, creative, innovative, and integral to a team. They can pick up on meeting details that may have otherwise gone unnoticed.

That's why HSPs often have to be protected from burnout, which can be difficult considering how dependable they are and how easily they can become overwhelmed and stressed.

HSPs should be encouraged to fight against burnout by recognizing that they fall under this personality trait, advocating for themselves in the workplace, being kind to themselves, especially when they constantly strive for perfection, which can be unattainable, and giving themselves time to recoup so their energy doesn't deplete.

Researchers at Osaka University were confident that their findings would help lead to a more inclusive and understanding workplace for HSPs.

Once employers learn and consider that their highest-performing employees may be HSPs, they will start having the necessary conversations to ensure that they aren't overworking them and can notice when they might be feeling more stressed than usual.

