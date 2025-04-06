Experts Reveal The Best Day Of The Week To Ask For A Raise & 5 Tips That Will Help You Get It

For many workers, there is nothing more stressful than asking for a raise. You have to somehow persuade your boss to do something against his or her own interests — decreasing profits and handing you more money! A lot of strategy is involved, and it can be hard to know the best method to get your way. But research reveals it's often all in the timing.

Research has shown that the best day of the week to ask for a raise is Tuesday.

Experts say that this time of year — just as the yearly tax deadline approaches and the first quarter is behind us — is frequently the best time of year to ask for a raise, as many businesses are in planning mode for the next year ahead, according to Dr. George Sik, a psychologist at the UK firm Eras, which performs psychometric testing for hiring.

ti-ja | Canva Pro

That planning phase is a good time to ask, he said, because things are still fiscally malleable. Once that planning period is over, employers tend to be a bit more rigid and less open to change. But within that broad range, what's the best specific time for a pay raise request? Research shows that Tuesdays stand out among the other four days of the week.

Tuesday mornings are ideal because they're situated between the most stressful and relaxed parts of the week.

Unsurprisingly, research has shown that Mondays are the absolute worst day to ask for a raise because everyone is stressed out and bogged down with trying to get back into the swing of things after the weekend. The week's end isn't ideal for a different reason. People start getting into slack-off mode, the part of the week when we start falling into the habit of pushing things off till the following week. That's the last thing you want with a pay raise request!

Tuesdays, on the other hand, have been shown in research to be the most productive day of the work week, and the day when managers are the most clear-headed and receptive to discussions.

Research has also shown that mornings are the best time of day for a fascinating reason — because their blood sugar levels tend to be more stable. Studies have even shown that people are more ethical and moral during this morning blood-sugar stability, meaning your boss is more likely to do the right thing — give you your money! (Just maybe avoid first thing in the morning — everyone's a bit stressed then.)

However, Dr. Sik said it's equally important to consider your own boss's unique schedule and temperament when deciding on when to strike. "Your boss’s habits matter too," he said. "Observe when your manager is most engaged and approachable; if they tend to be irritable in the mornings or stressed before big meetings, factor that into your timing."

The psychologist also said there are 5 key tips that will help you successfully negotiate a pay raise:

1. Do your research

This is hopefully a no-brainer, but Dr. Sik said gathering "evidence" and data for why you should be paid more from things like salary surveys, job listings, and industry benchmarks will lend your request one all-important attribute: credibility.

2. Schedule a face-to-face meeting

No emails allowed! Dr. Sik suggested scheduling a 30-minute slot during a time of day that best works for your boss and to give them a heads-up that you want to "discuss your role and salary." This will prevent them from just reflexively saying "no" because they're caught off guard and unprepared.

3. Prepare your case

Armed with the research you did, Dr. Sik said to "write down a structured argument" about how your job has evolved, how you exceed expectations, and the impact you've made. Backing this up with actual data helps, too. Dr. Sik even suggested creating a document or deck if you have the time so your boss and others can refer to it during decisions.

4. Make sure your work speaks for itself

If you have any loose ends lying around pertaining to unfinished projects or performance concerns, make sure you address them before asking for a raise and can account for them during the discussion. "Employers want to reward employees who are reliable and consistently delivering good results," Dr. Sik said.

5. Frame it as a collaborative discussion

Dr. Sik said to position the conversation as a problem-solving session in which you're working together. "A good way to frame it is: ‘Based on my contributions and market research, I believe my salary should be X. How can we get to a place where that’s possible?’" He said this is more likely to encourage negotiation rather than a dreaded confrontation.

John Sundholm is a writer, editor, and video personality with 20 years of experience in media and entertainment. He covers culture, mental health, and human interest topics.