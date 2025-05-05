5 Zodiac Signs With Powerful Horoscopes All Week, Starting May 5

Five zodiac signs have powerful weekly horoscopes the week of May 5–11, 2025. This week's astrology helps you take care of anything that's been making you feel on edge, especially how you manage your time, energy, and relationships. If you’ve been spread thin, overwhelmed, or just kind of stuck in a rut, this is the week things start clicking again.

We’re still early in Pluto retrograde in Aquarius, which lasts until October 2025. Where are you overextending? What situations or people are draining you? What version of success actually makes you feel good, not just look good online? These are the kinds of questions Pluto’s asking until it turns direct again in October. Pluto is the planet of transformation, but since it's a slower-moving outer planet, this type of transformation takes place over time. These next few months aren't about doing more, but rather figuring out what truly matters and cutting out the rest.

Plus, with Mercury moving into Taurus this week, there’s a very real shift in how we make decisions, especially about money, time management, and relationships. You might feel less tempted to over-give and over-explain. That alone can lead to more confidence, clarity, and even financial stability. It’s a great time to clean up your budget, have a smart (but calm) conversation about boundaries (both at work and in your personal relationships), or put energy into the things that make your life feel more secure and balanced.

For the five zodiac signs with powerful horoscopes all week, this energy is extra potent. Even the smallest changes you make this week bring powerful change that ultimately leads to more peace of mind. Here are the five zodiac signs who are feeling that shift the most.

1. Aries

Aries, you’re in for one of the most powerful weeks of the month! While April was largely a month of endings for you, May is the fresh slate you needed.

Now that Pluto is retrograde, your relationship with your friends and community as a whole is shifting, professional astrologer Stephanie Campos explained in a TikTok video. At some point, you will have to "confront any underlying feelings of jealousy, envy, or projection that exists in some of your friendships," said Campos. Luckily, Venus is in your sign, smoothing over social situations and bringing some harmony to your relationships. Don’t be afraid to reach out to friends or colleagues you haven't heard from in a while.

Campos added that this week's energy marks the beginning of a "turning point regarding one of your aspirations or goals for the future," which may sound overwhelming, but you have your ruling planet Mars in fellow fire sign Leo fueling your energy and drive. Take advantage of this cosmic boost by tackling any delayed projects that have been sitting on the back burner. Whether it’s something as simple as cleaning out your email inbox or a major work task, now is the time to get it done.

And remember, while your energy is high, don't forget to prioritize self-care. You’re someone who gives a lot of yourself to others, so this week, make sure you’re channeling that energy into something that recharges you, too.

2. Taurus

Taurus, this week, you’ve got one of the most powerful horoscopes thanks to Mercury entering your sign, bringing you a wave of clarity. Not to mention we're still in your zodiac season, Taurus, so "May is your time to shine," according to certified professional astrologer Luci Alfano.

Pluto’s retrograde is also bringing "some major turning point regarding your relationship with the public, your milestones that you're focused on, and also your professional world," Campos explained. Start reflecting on your career goals and take a deeper look at whether your current path aligns with your long-term vision for yourself. This is the week to redefine what success looks like for you.

If you've been feeling a little unclear or uncertain about your next steps, this week is going to provide you with a much-needed sense of direction. Mercury entering your sign "is going to bring important news your way," Campos said, while Alfano noted you'll feel more confident and willing to speak up.

You’re in a great place to embrace change, which can be scary for you, Taurus. But this week, when new responsibilities or opportunities at work come your way, take them on and see how they help you grow instead of resisting.

3. Gemini

Gemini, this week is all about transformation and embracing what you truly desire. While Alfano explained this will be somewhat of a quieter week for you, that doesn't mean it can't be powerful.

You still have a couple of weeks left of having lucky Jupiter in your sign, connecting you to your deeper dreams and ambitions. Stay focused on the bigger picture, especially around your career and personal growth.

"Your intuition is very heightened," according to Alfano, so do your best to stay tuned into what the universe is trying to tell you.

With Pluto retrograde now in Aquarius, you may experience some "power struggles" this week, Campos said, suggesting you take this week to have the hard conversations you've been avoiding. You’re in a prime position to nurture your personal growth this week, Gemini. You’re feeling mentally sharp, but don’t forget to get enough rest. Your mind will thank you later for it.

4. Cancer

Cancer, this week is a powerful week for your emotional growth. Now that Pluto is retrograde in your sector of personal transformation, you’re being called to let go of old emotional baggage and make room for new beginnings.

"This is gonna have you reflecting on some of your fears, your insecurities, your relationship with power and control and jealousy, and reciprocity and vulnerability," Campos explained.

Use this week to clear emotional clutter and take stock of what truly makes you happy. If there are people or situations that have been draining you, Pluto’s energy will help you see them more clearly, allowing you to release what no longer serves you. Seek guidance from mentors or older family members — their advice will be invaluable as you navigate this period of emotional growth.

5. Leo

Leo, this week brings you one of the most empowering horoscopes, thanks to the strong influence of Pluto. This is a week for stepping up and asserting your true needs. Whether in your personal life or career, you’re feeling the urge to create change and embrace your own power. If recent emotional entanglements have been holding you back, now’s your chance to break free.

Pluto’s retrograde energy is giving you the boost you need to prioritize yourself and make choices that honor your true desires. This is a powerful time to "reflect on your relationship patterns and dynamics that could benefit from investigating, addressing, setting boundaries, or even considering doing inner healing work," Campos said.

Take this week to focus on what really matters to you, especially when it comes to career and personal growth. Don’t be afraid to make adjustments. If something doesn’t feel right, it’s okay to pivot.

