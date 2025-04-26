3 Chinese Zodiac Signs Attract Financial Luck From Now Until May 4

Three Chinese zodiac signs attract financial luck the week of April 28 through May 4, 2025. Luck is a great mystery, and while we may not know when it will strike or which risk taken will become fortunate, there are some predictive elements to the Year of the Snake that are heavenly and provide blessings to all animal signs throughout the year.

In Chinese astrology, 2025 is a Yi Si year, and the Wood Snake has several elements that make it particularly lucky for Dragons, Roosters, and Monkeys when we are in a week that provides the Snake's metal's elemental energy. The Wood Snake carries within a flame and Yin that, when you increase heat by challenges or motivation, it grows stronger and more fertile. The Snake is Yi — flexible, wise, sharp, and unassuming; so when it needs to adjust to life's circumstances, it does so with sharp judgment.

This week, we close April with wood and enter May experiencing metal. We are stronger than before and can objectively see what needs to be done. Our minds are less cloudy; our thoughts are powerfully determined to do what needs to be done to make money and get our finances in order.

To enhance your luck and generate money this week, practitioners of I Ching and Feng Shui suggest tying the gold coins with a gold thread to bind them together in increments of 3 - 6 - 9, to regenerate your money luck, find good resources, and to create unity with others; you can also place all 63 coins in a red coin bag. Now, let's find out what is in store for the Chinese zodiac signs who attract financial luck this week.

1. Dragon (1940, 1952, 1964, 1976, 1988, 2000, 2012, 2024)

Design: YourTango

You’re a natural risk-taker, Dragon, a trait that helps you attract financial luck from April 28 to May 4. We're still in a Metal Dragon month, which rewards diligence over haste. You're not afraid to jump on new opportunities as they present themselves, and with the addition of the clarity this week brings, financial luck is yours — as long as you’re smart about it.

Whether you’ve been considering launching a side hustle, investing in a personal project, or going after a higher-paying job, this week is the time to do it. But don’t just dive in headfirst. Start by writing out a quick plan. What would success actually look like for you? Is it an extra $500/month from a new gig? Paying off a credit card? Once you name it, you’ll know where to aim your energy.

Thursday, May 1 is an especially auspicious day of abundance and success, especially anything business-related. If you’ve been out of touch with your network, reach out. A casual coffee or DM could open doors to a collaboration, freelance opportunity, or even an investor. This week, conversations lead to cash. Keep your eyes open for chances to pitch yourself. You’re more persuasive than usual.

2. Rooster (1945, 1957, 1969, 1981, 1993, 2005, 2017)

Design: YourTango

Rooster, you love a good plan, and this week, the stars reward your eye for detail. Financial luck is headed your way, but the magic is in the nitty-gritty: the budgets, the spreadsheets, the follow-up emails.

If you’ve been meaning to revisit your savings goals, this is the week to do it. May 3, a Stable Day, is an especially lucky day to take a second look at your bank statements. You might spot a small leak in your finances that’s easy to patch. You can take it a step further and reevaluate where your money is going versus where you want it to go. These tiny tweaks can lead to major gains over time.

If you’ve been waiting for the right time to negotiate a raise or start a certification that could increase your income, take this week into serious consideration. Your reputation for being reliable and organized is working in your favor right now. Ask for what you’re worth, but bring receipts to back it up.

This week rewards diligence and preparation, so don’t rush. Lay your groundwork now, and you’ll see real returns soon.

3. Monkey (1944, 1956, 1968, 1980, 1992, 2004, 2016)

Design: YourTango

Monkey, your creative brain is a money magnet this week of financial success. The Wood Snake energy supports your knack for spotting opportunities where others don’t — and this week, that instinct could lead to extra income if you trust it.

Been thinking about flipping vintage finds? Starting a TikTok side hustle? Selling digital products or offering consulting in a niche you know well? Go for it. The stars are encouraging you to monetize your skills, especially on Sunday, May 4, which is a great day to start something new.

It's an Initiate Day and a Water Rooster Day, when just about anything you set your mind to brings reward. Don’t overthink it; just start where you are. Small steps now could snowball into something big by summer.

This week, trust your ideas, follow your hunches, and don’t be afraid to try something new. Money wants to find you — especially when you’re having fun.

Micki Spollen is YourTango’s Editorial Director. Micki has her Bachelor’s Degree in Journalism & Media Studies from Rutgers University and over 10 years of experience as a writer and editor covering astrology, spirituality, and human interest topics.