Your Love Horoscope For Thursday, April 24 — It's Safe To Let Go, A Beautiful New Beginning Has Arrived

Since the start of the year, each zodiac sign has been conflicted with retrogrades and Eclipse Season, but on April 24, 2025, our daily love horoscope reveals a change that brings healing to relationships. We have a Balsamic Moon in Pisces, which is so special because it’s your time to go within, to release, and to make space for the new beginning that will soon be arriving in your life.

There is a sense of peace as the Balsamic Moon moves through Pisces on April 24, as this is the last phase of the lunar cycle, as well as the last sign of the zodiac. Pisces isn’t harsh in its endings but instead represents the graceful surrender. Your emotions and intuitions will be heightened; you will recognize that it is safe to let go and trust that you will finally be ready for a fresh start once you do.

The daily love horoscope for each zodiac sign on April 24, 2025:

Aries

Surrender to solitude, dear Aries. The Balsamic Moon in Pisces will occur in the deepest part of your life, encouraging you to embrace solitude.

Whether you’re single or attached, today isn’t the day to make plans; instead, you can focus on yourself.

With the deep spiritual awakening and healing available to you today, journaling, meditating, or simply taking a walk outside would be most beneficial.

Taurus

Nurture the meaningful bonds in your life, Taurus. As the Balsamic Moon in Pisces rises today, you will feel a strong call to connect with your partner and those who mean the most to you.

Your inner social circle has likely experienced significant changes recently, so be sure that anyone you surround yourself with truly offers a fulfilling connection.

This is also your time to relax around those who accept you for who you are, versus those you have to mask your real self around.

Gemini

Keep the details of your relationship to yourself, Gemini. The energy of the Balsamic Moon in Pisces reminds you to keep the most intimate details of your relationship private. You may want to be careful posting on social media or feelings of needing to justify your romantic decisions.

While you can be open and transparent about who you are with, some details are better kept private. This will help create space for nurturing and reconnection with your partner, away from the prying eyes of those who aren’t truly happy for you.

Cancer

Allow yourself time to feel, Cancer. As a water sign, you are no stranger to embracing strong emotions; however, as the Balsamic Moon in Pisces rises, it will become essential.

This lunation gives you a place to process and reflect on all that has occurred in your romantic life.

By embracing this time, you can let the past go and understand what you are being called to manifest. You may need a respite from all you’ve dealt with recently, so travel is also favored, especially if it helps you reconnect with the deepest part of yourself.

Leo

Focus on only what can last, dearest Leo. The Balsamic Moon in Pisces will occur in your house of intimacy and transformation, calling you to reflect on your relationship.

The time for superficial love is gone, as is having a relationship that is based on the approval of others. There is a new desire for a spiritually connected and dynamic relationship in its place.

If you’re currently in a relationship, try to focus on ways to deepen your connection, like embracing a new experience together. Yet, if you’re single, you may want to reflect on the type of relationship you hope to attract into your life.

Virgo

Love yourself first, sweet Virgo. As the Balsamic Moon in Pisces rises, you will crave a deeply fulfilling emotional connection with your partner.

However, you want to ensure you’re not looking for them to give you something you haven’t yet done for yourself.

Use this time to pay attention to your love for yourself so that you can recognize whether the love you’re receiving from another is truly in alignment.

Libra

How you feel matters, beautiful Libra. Pisces Energy is one that you’ve been working with all month, as Mercury and Venus both stationed directly in this water sign in early April.

When you’re amidst chaos or drama, though, it can be difficult to discern how you feel, which is precisely what the Balsamic Moon in Pisces will help you with.

Your emotional well-being will become critical during this time, especially regarding your romantic relationship. Either someone is adding to your peace, or they aren’t. Don’t try to make it more complicated than that.

Scorpio

You can manifest anything you wish, dear Scorpio. Pisces energy represents themes of marriage, creativity, and joy. You’ve experienced many lessons in this area of your life recently, but it’s time to embrace your inner power.

The Balsamic Moon in Pisces will allow you to focus on fulfilling your dreams apart from any relationship. This doesn’t mean a break-up is in store or disappointment, but you can’t tie your dreams to the success of a relationship. Focus on manifesting your dreams and trust that the right person will love you through the process.

Sagittarius

Don’t try to push anything under the proverbial rug, Sagittarius. The Balsamic Moon in Pisces may have you craving domestic peace within your home and relationship, but it can’t come at the expense of avoidance.

Try to deal with what is right in front of you, knowing the only way for matters to improve is to move through it. During this time, you will crave peace in your home; however, to achieve that, you must be honest about how unsatisfied you’ve recently felt.

Capricorn

Allow yourself to embrace all of the possibilities, Capricorn. While the Balsamic Moon in Pisces may bring challenges for some, for you, it’s all about possibilities and new adventures.

During this period, you may receive an opportunity for unexpected travel, date night with your partner, or a new love interest. While you may hesitate to say yes or think you have time, you are urged to take advantage of this possibility. This isn’t just about taking a break from your daily life, but in the ability to reconnect with your partner.

Aquarius

Let go of what doesn’t matter, sweet Aquarius. The Balsamic Moon in Pisces will occur within your house of value, helping you to release what you no longer need. This won’t lead to strife in your relationship and represents the opposite, as you will have the chance to deepen your connection.

Focus on releasing your attachment to material or professional goals that prevent you from truly receiving the love of that special person. This doesn’t mean you must quit your job, but invest in what matters most.

Pisces

Take time to rejuvenate your spirit, Pisces. The Balsamic Moon in Pisces will rise within your sign today, allowing you time to rest, prepare, and let go of habits that no longer serve you.

You’ve been a hermit recently, quite happy tending to your life and enjoying your home. While you’ve been honoring what you need, this hasn’t been conducive to romance.

Let yourself rest during this lunation, letting go of your fears and heartbreaks that have prevented you from expressing yourself.

Kate Rose is a writer, spiritual astrologist, relationship and life intuitive counselor, and bespoke retreat curator.