4 Zodiac Signs Are The Universe’s Favorites On April 24, 2025

On Thursday, April 24, 2025, four zodiac signs are the universe’s favorites. Moon conjunct Saturn is transmitting a message, and if we pay close attention to the astrology of the day, we will see that it's about bending the rules a bit.

Saturn's energy has us in a state of fear; we aren't sure if we should follow that impulsive idea because we are afraid of being "too different." Moon conjunct Saturn shows us that these are rare moments, and that it's OK to pursue the very thing we fear. This day is all about raising courage and getting things done.

Advertisement

Four zodiac signs are the universe’s favorites on April 24, 2025:

1. Aries

Design: YourTango

You don’t usually hold back, but on April 24, you might find yourself hesitating. The influence of Moon conjunct Saturn makes you question whether you’re being too bold or too reckless. The truth is, you were made for moments like these.

Advertisement

Deep down, you know that if you don't take the risk, you'll always wonder what could have been. The cosmos isn't holding you back, Aries; you're the only one standing in your way. Trust that your instincts are guiding you toward something great.

This is a test of courage, Aries. You don’t have to leap blindly, but you do have to trust yourself. If an opportunity arises, take it. You were born to lead, and this is one of those times when taking charge will change everything.

2. Cancer

Design: YourTango

Advertisement

You’re more cautious than most, and under Moon conjunct Saturn, that caution might feel stronger than ever. While you want to play it safe, there’s a small voice inside telling you to step outside your comfort zone. This is the moment to listen.

Fear has kept you from making a decision, but on April 24, you’ll see that playing it safe isn't always the answer. The universe is nudging you toward change, but it’s up to you to embrace it. You won’t know what’s possible until you take that first step.

This day is about trusting yourself, Cancer. Your intuition is your greatest strength, and if something feels right, it probably is. Don’t let doubt talk you out of a good thing. The path ahead may be unfamiliar, but that doesn't mean it's not the right one.

Advertisement

3. Scorpio

Design: YourTango

The last thing you are is a stranger to intensity, but even you can feel uneasy when it comes to making a move that could change everything. Moon conjunct Saturn makes you question whether now is the right time. The answer? Yes, Scorpio, it is.

You’ve been overanalyzing a situation, waiting for the perfect moment, but perfection doesn’t exist. If you keep hesitating, you might miss out on something that was meant for you. The cosmos is urging you to trust your power on April 24, 2025.

Advertisement

This is your wake-up call, Scorpio. If there’s something you’ve been wanting, stop standing in your own way. The only thing stopping you is the fear of failure, but you’re built to handle challenges. Step forward with confidence; this is your time.

4. Aquarius

Design: YourTango

Advertisement

You’ve never been one to follow the crowd, but on April 24, you may feel the weight of responsibility holding you back. Moon conjunct Saturn has you in a state of self-doubt, making you wonder if you’re pushing too far outside the lines.

Here’s the truth, Aquarius: You were made to think differently. The very thing that makes you hesitate is the thing that makes you unique. The universe is reminding you that it's OK to take the road less traveled, even if it feels uncertain.

Trust yourself. If you feel the urge to try something new, go for it. There’s no reward in staying in the same place forever. You are naturally innovative, and this transit is here to remind you of that. The future belongs to those who dare to create it.

Advertisement

See What The Universe Has In Store For You Daily horoscopes, astrology predictions & tarot readings straight to your inbox!

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.