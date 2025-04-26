2 Zodiac Signs Attract Financial Luck For 6 Months Starting With The Super New Moon On April 27

Two zodiac signs attract financial luck thanks to the super new moon on April 27, 2025.

This new moon (which is considered a supermoon because it'll be closest to the Earth in its orbit) is in Taurus, the zodiac sign associated with money, value, and material things, which brings a big financial boost to Aries and Libra.

According to astrologer Chana Peppers, these two astrological signs will find money in unexpected places, making their lives just a little bit easier.

Advertisement

This lucrative new moon energy lasts for six months, so this is just the start of financial blessings for these two astrological signs.

1. Aries

Design: YourTango

Aries attracts financial luck "in the form of money, value, abundance," Peppers said in a video.

Advertisement

In fact, thanks to the Taurus New Moon, you're in for "one of the most financially abundant weekends for you," astrologer Helena Hathor explained.

"Cosponsored" by Uranus (the planet of unexpected change), this financial luck "is gonna come to you where you least expect it," Peppers added, and this couldn't come at a better time.

You've had a rough few months, Aries, but things are finally turning around.

"If you sit down and take the practical measures to make that money a reality," Hathor said, "it will work."

2. Libra

Design: YourTango

Advertisement

Whether you're a Libra sun or Libra rising, you're attracting financial luck as the Taurus New Moon takes to the sky on April 27.

According to Peppers, your financial luck will be closely tied to other people in your life, "So, you could see this coming through a partner, so a husband, a boyfriend, a mate."

This New Moon is "remodeling a relationship in some way," according to Hathor, so don't be afraid to get creative and speak up.

Peppers added that this includes business partnerships, so don't be surprised if someone notices how hard you've been working and finally wants to give you the reward you so greatly deserve.

While financial luck is headed your way, it's not the time to ease up on your effort.

Advertisement

"You will have to sit through some intense conversations," Hathor said, which can be difficult for you since you place such a high value on keeping the peace.

However, don't back down. "Ultimately, it will restructure the relationship that you have with this person to be more abundant and to put you on a more abundant timeline."

Advertisement

See What The Universe Has In Store For You Daily horoscopes, astrology predictions & tarot readings straight to your inbox!

Marielisa Reyes is a writer with a bachelor's degree in psychology who covers self-help, relationships, career, family, and astrology topics.