One-Card Tarot Horoscope For Each Zodiac Sign On April 17, 2025

The tarot horoscope for April 17, 2025 not only sends a direct message to each zodiac sign but also symbolize the energy of our astrology for the day. Only one tarot card is in reverse, The Magician, indicating our skills must be refined before sharing them with the world. This is significant as we are still at the critical point of retrograde season — the rainbow after the storm.

We know what we have gone through before Mercury and Venus stationed direct this year, and now we want to work on those realizations. Take your time doing things. Get a feel for your current situation and then, by developing and cultivating wisdom — with perhaps some guidance from the tarot, take action. Let's see what this means for each zodiac sign in astrology.

Your zodiac sign's one-card tarot horoscope for April 17, 2025:

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tarot card: The World

You are always down for an adventure. Luck seems to fall into your lap easily. A door of opportunity opens for you, and it may have something to do with an activity you participated in the past.

Did you apply for a job? Did you meet someone new that you thought would be good to keep in touch with? Something may happen that resolves the issue from that interaction, and you will find that a little effort will take you a long way.

Expect good things to happen to you, not because of what you’ve done now, but how you live your life. Being a good person pays off, and karma, the good kind, will come for you.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tarot card: The Fool

Today, your eagerness could get the best of you, causing you to make mistakes or miss something that you need to see. The message for today is to slow down. Don’t be so hurried that you lose sight of the details.

Going slow is your normal style anyway, so when you find yourself acting authentically, ask yourself why. Try paying attention to the activity and becoming more present in the moment.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tarot card: The Empress

Everyone needs a good friend, and for you, advice and suggestions come fast from a female whose intuition is the perfect guide for what you need.

Do you have a pressing question or a complex problem that you can’t seem to solve on your own? Get out of your masculine energy and move into the feminine space with the help of someone who cares.

Pick someone who knows you well and knows your emotional history well. A separate perspective will be good for you today.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tarot card: The Hermit

It’s time to express yourself in a way you know you need to. You have gained a lot of wisdom when you have kept your thoughts to yourself. You may have found an important lesson while you were pondering.

Today is a day for you to start expressing ideas you have solidified without any distractions or input from others. You are a solid thinker with clarity of mind and focus. So, be diligent about communicating your important message however you feel most comfortable.

Whether you're writing, sending a voice memo, or crafting something a little more creative, what matters is that you open up and say what's on your mind.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Tarot card: The Sun

Good vibes only — that is the energy you are projecting into today's world. Others are on the same page as you. Finding your inner voice and getting the right rhythm over the next few days is easy. The more positivity you feed into your life, the more you get back in return.

What activities do you need to do? Do you need more energy during this time? This is a good day to tackle any important projects that only you can do because you have the drive, emotional depth, and resilience to handle them.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Tarot card: The Magician, reversed

You have a lot on your plate today, so when someone asks you to do more work than you can handle, try not to let your desire to people-please get the best of you.

Say no. It can be hard to admit that you aren’t tapped out and cannot expand your bandwidth to help a friend. However, would you prefer to be overly optimistic only to drop the ball later? Of course not. That is why the truth is the better thing to do now rather than apologizing later.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Tarot card: Judgment

Do you see something that needs to be addressed right away? What’s holding you back? It can feel like you are a negative or judgmental whenever you say that you must deliver bad news or a tough message to someone you love.

But isn’t that what love is? Do you want to be able to tell the truth without letting it ruin your relationship?

While the person you speak to may not necessarily see it that way, they will still benefit from your tough love. Tough love is never easy, but it's one way to love others how you'd like them to care for you, should the roles have been reversed.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Tarot card: The Emperor

One thing is for sure: you can be territorial and protective of your things. Today is no different.

You may decide you have had enough of someone encroaching on your personal space, so you will want to define your boundaries clearly and succinctly. This may require you to have a heart-to-heart conversation with someone you care about.

However, if you have been wishy-washy about your boundaries, at least admit it. It could be difficult for others to follow your lead when you are unsure where you’re going.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Tarot card: The Star

Something is changing in your life, and it’s causing you to realize that while it’s wonderful to be a dreamer, living a life rooted in reality is also very important. You may have something in your world that forces you to keep both feet on the ground while chasing a goal.

It could be restrictions on your budget, job, or family obligations. However, you come to terms with your limitations, don’t let it put out your spark. A dream is still worth chasing; it just means you may have to take a longer route.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Tarot card: Two of Pentacles

Put your business savvy to good use. Think about the big picture while focusing on the smaller details. You may have a big project that needs to be heavily funded.

It could be a personal or professional one. However, the best way to reach a large goal is to focus on the small actions you must take daily.

Do you have to cut back financially in an area of your spending or do you need to make more money? Or is it a combination of both? If you’re unsure which way to go, ask someone who can give you good advice.

It’s always a good idea to talk to someone who has been through what you’re going through right now, so that you can learn from them and spare yourself any misery or avoidable mistakes.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Tarot card: The Devil

Live and learn? Yes, you have gained some invaluable knowledge from various experiences you’ve had recently. What risk did you take that seemed more than you were willing to pay the consequences for?

You want to focus on these areas of life to remember why you will never walk down that path again. Every day, one area of your life can close a door on an unnecessary chapter.

The beautiful part of changing habits and routines that match your new mindset is that you create a better future with fewer mistakes and have learned and grown from experience.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Tarot card: The Lovers

You will be faced with an important decision involving your love life. It could be that you are a little distracted by a goal that conflicts with time spent with your loved one or decide you prefer to be single and want to pursue money instead of love.

Be careful. Wealth alone may not be as satisfying as you imagine it to be. Instead, consider what you have before you, even if it is not what you want. Will you regret letting go of a relationship you’re in right now?

Do you prefer to be alone? You need to understand how you truly feel about these areas before you make a decision and start moving in a direction you can’t reverse.

Aria Gmitter is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She graduated from the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a practical astrologer.