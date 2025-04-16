Heartache Comes To An End For 3 Zodiac Signs On April 17, 2025

On Thursday, April 17, 2025, heartache comes to an end for three zodiac signs. Amidst all that we've got going on, who in the world would think that love, of all things, might find us? Astrologically, we're in for a big love storm as Moon opposite Jupiter approaches with good news in that department.

Moon opposite Jupiter is the one transit that can help us to get over ourselves. By that, we mean that if we prevented love from finding us and were conscious of that blockage, then it's on this day that we consciously release our grasp. Love is out there, waiting for three zodiac signs, and we could very easily sit back as it passes us by. However, the upside to the transit Moon opposite Jupiter is that we realize that we don't want to stand in the way anymore.

We are now open to love. We want to be found! Heartache comes to an end for three zodiac signs on April 17, 2025 and it's about time!

1. Gemini

Love might have seemed elusive, but on this day, you're finally ready to let it in. The Moon opposite Jupiter energy helps you to open your heart. Even though you're often the one running the show in your mind, on April 17, you surrender the control, which is BIG for you, Gemini.

You’re finally giving in to the idea that love might show up when you stop overthinking it. Your natural charm and wit make it easy for you to connect, so let yourself enjoy the moment without rushing into anything.

There’s a feeling of liberation as you release any old fears. If you've been reluctant to fully commit, this is the moment when you let that go. With your heart wide open, love might surprise you by finding you when you least expect it.

2. Virgo

You’ve been so focused on practical matters that love might have seemed like an afterthought, but on April 17, the universe invites you to pause and open your heart. The transit, Moon opposite Jupiter, brings a sense of expansiveness, helping you let go of perfectionism long enough to let someone in.

This is a good day to put your trust in the possibility of connection. Your ability to nurture and care for others shines through, and you’ll find that the kindness you radiate draws love in. Let yourself lean into the energy of the day instead of analyzing every detail.

There’s freedom in knowing you don’t have to have everything figured out. Allow the flow of emotions to take you somewhere unexpected, and you may find yourself in the middle of a beautiful love story you didn’t see coming.

3. Sagittarius

Adventure and excitement are always on your radar, but on this day, love steps in as the unexpected twist. With the Moon opposite Jupiter, you’re in the perfect space to open up to love without the pressure to keep things light and easy. Something about this transit invites you to dive deeper into emotional connection.

You may find yourself ready to explore love in a way that’s more authentic and fulfilling than before. There’s a sense of optimism and faith in love going on here that makes it easier to take risks. Don’t be afraid to put your heart out there; the universe has a way of meeting you halfway.

The energy of this transit brings opportunities to let go of old fears or past disappointments. With your heart more open than usual, you’re ready for a love that expands your horizons.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.