A person who has integrity is known to be honest, with strong moral principles. These people aren't afraid to admit they were wrong and own up to their mistakes, doing the right thing even if nobody witnesses it.

There are certain phrases people use when they have true integrity, and although the wording might not seem like a big deal for everyday use, it showcases just how respectful they are. Integrity is an essential trait to have — from apologizing sincerely to standing up to what's right.

Here are 11 phrases people use when they have true integrity

1. 'I'm sorry, I made a mistake'

PeopleImages.com - Yuri A | Shutterstock

It's okay to mess up from time to time. After all, we are human. In tough situations, people sometimes allow their emotions to get the better of them. That may result in them screaming to get their point across or being rude to those around them.

But people with integrity tend to own up to their errors, and saying, "I'm sorry, I made a mistake" shows their incredible ability to reign in their emotions and sympathetically apologize. And someone's ability to apologize directly impacts their relationship. According to a study published in Frontiers In Psychology, people are more forgiving, grateful, and positive when they receive an apology. So, saying, "I'm sorry" can make all the difference.

2. 'I know I'm not perfect but I'm willing to learn'

Monkey Business Images | Shutterstock

In life, we are all bound to mess up. Making mistakes is the building block of learning, and through recognizing and understanding those mistakes, we can grow into someone even better.

A study published in Current Biology found making mistakes helps people learn faster. Researchers determined that motor skills increase when people learn from mistakes. People with integrity don't beat themselves up over the things they don't know; rather, they get up and try again.

3. 'I messed up'

fizkes | Shutterstock

Mistakes are a major part of becoming a better person, and someone with true integrity is able to admit those errors without shame. Doing so is a great way to educate and teach themselves about what they can do differently.

According to psychology professor Lizabeth Roemer Ph.D., learning from mistakes can bring people closer to others as it disconnects them from trivial things and helps them look outside themselves.

"It's easy to fall into a habit of rigidly trying to avoid mistakes and feeling upset whenever we can't. And yet, mistake-making is part of learning new things, and our humanness in engaging with them can draw us closer to others," Roemer said. "When we're able to notice our own reactive patterns around mistakes with things that feel less closely tied to our sense of self... It opens up the possibility of embracing mistakes in more central areas of our lives, letting us be more open and engaged in those areas as well."

4. 'I can't support that'

fizkes | Shutterstock

People who have integrity aren't always going to be the most liked person in the room. When they are involved in conversations that go against their own morals, they are the first to stand up and say, "I can't support that."

In the moment, they might experience dirty looks from their peers or colleagues who whisper behind their back, spread awful rumors or misinformation, or distance themselves from their inner circle. And, as one study from PLoS One found, spreading false rumors is a lot harder to remedy than spreading true rumors.

Though this behavior is meant to silence and intimidate people with integrity, it can also bring about unexpected respect from those around them, who admire their ability to do what is right, no matter the cost.

5. 'What do you think?'

Stock 4you | Shutterstock

On the surface, asking the question "What do you think?" may elicit eye rolls and thoughts that this prompt is too open-ended. People asked the question may get frustrated at the indecisiveness. But it's one of the phrases people use when they have true integrity, ensuring everyone involved in the conversation is heard.

Research from 2023 determined that feeling heard can bring people a sense of ease and closeness in their relationships. And though it does come with some setbacks, such as leaving the decision entirely up to one person, including suggestions can remedy this. This way, nobody feels pressured or left out.

6. 'Honesty is the best policy'

insta_photos | Shutterstock

Being honest to a fault can rub some people the wrong way. People may secretly dislike honest individuals, even their close friends and family, for their blunt nature. But all they really want is reassurance from those around them, so they don't feel like they are overreacting.

For people with true integrity, they live by the phrase, "Honesty is the best policy." It's a moral they stand strongly behind, even if others don't validate or support them. Because honesty creates stronger bonds and relationships, and allows a person to build trust with themselves.

7. 'I'm going to make things right'

Antonio Guillem | Shutterstock

Someone with integrity chooses to take accountability for their actions, which is never easy, but it shows that they won't go against their own morals for the sake of taking the easy way out.

According to research from the European Journal of Social Psychology, people hate apologizing because it makes them feel threatened. Adds Tyler G. Okimoto, Ph.D., a professor and associate dean for the Faculty of Business, Economics, and Law at the University of Queensland, people feel threatened because apologies "feel like diminishing the self" and it makes them feel like they are giving up power and control.

When people are willing to make things right and extend a hand, their actions have positive consequences. For those who actively prove that they're growing, others will see the changes and respect them more for it.

8. 'I refuse to compromise my values'

New Africa | Shutterstock

Those who stick to their values have incredible integrity, and may often verbalize it by saying flat-out, "I refuse to compromise my values." In the face of adversity or corruption, they don't falter; despite others encouraging them to change their minds, these individuals are consistent in their beliefs. It also is especially evident in the way they treat others.

One of their values is likely to practice kindness. And according to a study published in the Journal of Social Psychology, performing acts of kindness boosts happiness. While it isn't easy being tempted to go against one's own beliefs, if they stick to their guns, so to speak, they can rest easy knowing they are true to themselves.

9. 'I need to face the consequences of my actions'

fizkes | Shutterstock

People who admit that they made a mistake are hard to come by. But even more rare is those who actively seek to rectify their errors and face the consequences of their actions. People who hate admitting their failures or trying to fix them do so because of shame; however, those who face their mistakes head-on are mature and have unmatched integrity.

Taking accountability is respectable and admirable, and shows a person is courageous. It's also indicative of a person who understands the importance of owning up to mistakes and coming out the other side a better, more well-rounded person.

10. 'Let's keep things respectful'

fizkes | Shutterstock

Sometimes, conversations get heated and people are quick to become angry. But one of the phrases people use when they have true integrity is "Let's keep things respectful," as these individuals want to keep the peace.

Having at least one person in the room to ground others and keep them in check is especially useful and is a sign of effective leadership. According to research published in Frontiers in Psychology, good conflict management is crucial for creating positivity in a team. And for people with integrity, keeping their standards high isn't a problem.

11. 'I need to do the right thing'

simona pilolla 2 | Shutterstock

It's hard to do the right thing. But for people with integrity, they won't go against their own belief system, even if what they are trying to fix is mentally or physically exhausting, and is a difficult path to walk down. But doing the right thing consistently is proof of a person with great character and integrity, which is respectable.

A survey of 20,000 people from Georgetown University determined that respect is the most important leadership behavior. Having respect in the workplace can also lead to an increase in self-reported health, well-being, satisfaction, and much more.

Marielisa Reyes is a writer with a bachelor's degree in psychology who covers self-help, relationships, career, family, and astrology topics.