3 Zodiac Signs Experience A Turn Of Fortune On May 4, 2025

On Sunday, May 4, 2025, three zodiac signs experience a turn of fortune. The Half Moon is similar to a New Moon, in terms of being a signal that we are halfway there and need to keep going. During the Leo Half Moon, we have the optimism on lock. We will see this thing through all the way.

For these astrological signs, the good fortune of a Leo Half Moon comes in just in time, too. We recognize that we've been on the fence with a particular decision, and with Leo doing the pushing, we know we're not going to be sitting on that fence for much longer. We show the universe that we are open to having good things happen to us, and the universe is all too happy to provide exactly what we need. This is nothing less than a grand experience, one that we will remember for a long, long time. Congrats! Good fortune is here, friends, and it couldn't have come at a better time.

1. Aries

You’ve been playing the long game, Aries, but lately, even you’ve wondered if the payoff is coming. Well, on May 4, under the Leo Half Moon, fortune starts to bend in your direction, and not a moment too soon.

It’s as if the universe waited for you to be ready, and now, here it is: your big YES.

No more delays, no more self-doubt. You know what you want, and the Leo energy gives you the extra boost of self-confidence to go after it full force.

Whatever decision you’ve been stalling on, this is the day you finally commit, and you win because of it. This is your turning point, Aries. It’s not a lucky break; it’s your courage finally cashing in.

2. Virgo

You’ve been weighing your options, Virgo, but you’re also tired of spinning your wheels. The Leo Half Moon on May 4 cuts through the overthinking and lights a fire where you need it most. The stars are rooting for your success.

This energy reminds you that fortune favors the brave, and you are braver than you’ve been giving yourself credit for.

What looked like uncertainty yesterday now feels like opportunity. This is a cosmic green light disguised as a gut instinct, and you are most definitely paying attention.

The shift you feel on this day isn’t just emotional, it’s external. The universe starts meeting you halfway because you finally took that first real step. Onwards!

3. Capricorn

Capricorn, you’ve been doing the work quietly, steadily, and without needing applause. But let’s be honest, it would be nice if something finally tipped in your favor. Enter the Leo Half Moon on May 4, and suddenly the wind changes. A shift in fortune. A long-awaited sign. Huzzah!

You’ve been hovering by the crossroads, trying to calculate your smartest move. But Leo doesn’t deal in hesitation; it urges action, and this time, you're ready.

You don’t need to over-prepare. You just need to trust yourself, and when you do? Boom. Things move.

May 4 marks a meaningful win for you, Cap, and not because you chased it, but because you stayed the course. The universe saw what you've created, friend, and it has every intention of rewarding you for those mighty efforts.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.