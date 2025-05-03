2 Zodiac Signs Attract Much-Needed Luck & Abundance On May 4, 2025

On May 4, 2025, Scorpio and Pisces zodiac signs attract some much-needed luck and abundance during the First Quarter Moon in Leo, which motivates us to honor and stay loyal to the action that manifests abundance. The First Quarter Moon phase is all about the follow-through and taking courageous, novel steps towards our goals, even when they are resistant.

This lunar phase represents the power of inner will. This Leo Moon brings the quiet pride and persistence needed to stay devoted to our path. This is a day to be brave, clear, and determined. Leo encourages you to lead and make choices based on your core values. If you encounter resistance, that’s normal. This phase often tests your commitment, but you’re more likely to face those tests with confidence and courage under Leo's influence. Leo asks you to stand firm, especially when doubts or outside opinions try to steer you off course. Even if progress feels slow, don’t let that stop you. Leo energy reminds you to believe in yourself.

When you take action with purpose and self-respect, you create space for lasting abundance to grow. Taking steps now, even small ones, lays the foundation for the growth and success that will unfold during the Full Moon — which is exactly what these two zodiac signs do.

1. Scorpio

Scorpio, today’s First Quarter Moon is motivating you to take audacious steps toward your career, your goals, ambitions and your larger-than-life visions for long-term success. You’re not chasing status just for applause. You want to feel proud of the path you’re building and to take pride in your achievements.

The New Moon in Taurus helped you set intentions reflecting your desire to be seen, respected, and recognized for your talent. Now, you’re ready to take brave-hearted action to make those dreams come true.

You may feel bold, brave, and prepared to express your creativity and showcase your strengths and if you take confident strides in that direction, the respect and acknowledgment you crave could soon be within reach.

Today, define what success means to you and the kind of impact you want to make. You’re ready to build a legacy. This First Quarter Moon imbues you with the charisma and confidence to connect your goals to something profound. So let your inner voice guide you toward the path that aligns with your soul-driven goals and sense of purpose.

Remember: the Moon’s time in Leo is brief, so use today to reflect on your career, professional direction, and the legacy you want to build. It’s the perfect moment to take steps that move you forward and resonate deeply with who you are.

Your heart is your compass. Today, it guides you toward a meaningful path. Now is the time to align your ambitions with your emotional truth to attract abundance.

2. Pisces

With today’s First Quarter Moon in Leo, Pisces, you’re entering a phase where your routines, health regimens, and work life are due for a heartfelt upgrade. The Taurus New Moon had you setting intentions for greater stability in these areas. Now you need to be intentional to make real progress. This Moon phase encourages you to be more direct about what you want and how to make it happen.

If you’ve been feeling stuck or unmotivated, now’s the perfect time to implement small changes that support a more grounded and intentional daily rhythm. This is a day to pause and reflect: Are your current habits aligned with your true self? How might you bring more intention to the way you spend your time?

Today's Leo Moon wants you to let your personality shine through in everything you do from managing your tasks and caring for your body to structuring your days. It wants you to begin infusing your routines with your uniquely creative essence, allowing your natural talents to come through, even in minor details. Whether you're organizing your schedule or recommitting to self-care, do it in a way that feels true to you.

This Moon also wants you to take pride in how you're evolving and the day-by-day shifts you're making to feel happier, healthier, and more aligned. There’s power in making small changes that reflect your passions, and joy in creating systems that genuinely feel like they belong to you.

It's time to let your routines support your productivity and your sense of purpose and identity. Even the most ordinary tasks can feel satisfying and deeply rewarding when your actions reflect who you are.

Jla Starr Johnson is a journalist currently enrolled in the Professional Astrologer Training and Certification Diploma Program at Astrology University.