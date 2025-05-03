5 Chinese Zodiac Signs Attracting Luck & Good Fortune On May 4, 2025

Five Chinese zodiac signs attract luck and good fortune on May 4, 2025. Sunday is a Water Rooster Initiate Day in a Metal Dragon month during the Wood Snake year and it’s giving just the right mix of motivation and momentum. Rooster days are smart, direct, and favor people who show up with a plan or at least a gut feeling they’re finally ready to act on.

Paired with an Initiate Day in Chinese astrology, Sunday is a green light to finally start something you’ve been putting off. This kind of day rewards intention, not perfection. You don’t need to get it all right, but these five animal signs are the ones most likely to take a small action today that ends up opening the door to something way bigger. If you’ve been waiting for a lucky sign that it’s time, this is it.

1. Rooster

This is your animal day, and on an Initiate Day, you’re not just lucky, you’re laser-focused. May 4 might start off feeling a little ordinary, but don’t underestimate the kind of power you have when you actually listen to your instincts. Something small that you begin today ends up putting things in motion for the next few weeks.

What’s especially lucky for you right now is clarity around your role in a relationship or project. You’ve been wondering if someone else is serious, if you’re carrying too much, or if you’re right to want more. Today gives you confirmation. You don’t need to wait for someone else to validate what you already know.

2. Pig

This is a get out of your own way kind of day, and that’s good news for you, because you’ve had way too much on your mind lately. May 4 brings just the right emotional transformation to help you stop second-guessing yourself. Someone might say something encouraging without realizing how much you needed to hear it or you find a way to reconnect with a goal you’d been slowly talking yourself out of.

Luck shows up through gentle movement. If you’ve been stuck in a loop around money or feeling unmotivated about your space, your appearance, or your schedule, Sunday helps break it. You don’t need to overhaul anything. You just need to begin again with fewer expectations and a little more faith in your follow-through.

3. Dragon

You’re still in your power month, and this Initiate Day is perfect for acting on something that’s felt just out of reach. If you've been feeling like you're circling the same issue over and over, financially, emotionally, or even with someone you're close to, today breaks that cycle. You might finally decide to stop waiting for permission or realize that what felt confusing before is actually just done now.

Your version of good fortune today is practical and immediate. A solution presents itself or a conversation goes better than you expected. You’re not here for fantasy right now, you want results. And you’re finally in the right mindset to claim them, even if they don’t look exactly like what you imagined.'

4. Snake

As the ruling sign of the year, you’ve had more pressure than most and this Sunday is giving you a break from all that overthinking. The Rooster’s precision works in your favor today. You might organize something, fix a small but annoying problem, or rework a plan you’ve been feeling weird about. The difference? You actually feel better after.

May 4 brings a little luck through effort that pays off fast. If you’ve been procrastinating, this is the day you’ll finally have the energy to get it done and realize it wasn’t even as bad as you thought. You also might receive unexpected encouragement or attention from someone who respects your skill. Let it land. You’ve earned it.

5. Horse

You don’t always like being told when to slow down, but today’s energy doesn’t feel restrictive, it feels focused. That makes all the difference. Sunday helps you start something small that changes your week. You might try a new routine, get your home in order, or get on top of something that’s been low-key bothering you but easy to avoid.

The luck for you shows up when you notice how much better you feel having momentum again. Even if nothing huge happens, you’re setting yourself up for way bigger wins later this month. If something finally comes together today, go with it. This is your reminder that you're not behind, you're building.

