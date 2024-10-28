6 Psychological Mind Hacks The Most Confident People Know Better Than Most

We suffer when we lose faith in ourselves. We start to deteriorate when we stop connecting with the part of us that knows who we are. Self-confidence is who we are in the absence of self-judgment and criticism. High self-esteem can make someone happier and have better social relationships, according to a 2023 study. So, I learned everything I could about confidence, and I’m far better today, and I'm sharing these tips with you.

Here are 6 mind hacks the most confident people know:

1. They nourish their mind with good ideas and body with good food

NDAB Creativity | Shutterstock

This is a tip few would want to hear. The processed items that we enjoy for quick pleasure — both digitally (think: social media) and physically (think: candy) may be enjoyed as an occasional treat.

But, there is a kind of nourishment that can give you a different sort of pleasure. And that joy comes from sticking to the right foods while cutting out unnecessary stimulants.

He tells me his confidence is through the roof since he chose to eat nourishing foods over ‘pleasure-giving foods.’ The real pleasure that most miss is true nourishment.

Research referenced by the Journal of Applied Research in Quality of Life indicates a positive correlation between "clean eating" and increased confidence, suggesting that healthy food choices can improve self-esteem by promoting better physical and mental well-being. Studies have shown this link, particularly in children, where healthy eating is associated with fewer emotional issues and higher self-esteem.

Advertisement

2. Their minds aren't always 'on'

ViDI Studio | Shutterstock

Nothing is wrong with needing to be left alone for weeks to sleep, dream, and reflect. The time off allows you to bring the heat to twice the intensity when the world asks this of you. We may not all have weeks, but doing a whole bunch of nothing each day might be the most productive thing you do all week.

Research published by the Journal of Psychological Science found that daydreaming and mind-wandering—the inevitable effects of idleness—make us more creative, better problem-solvers, and more imaginative with new ideas.

Another study from INSEAD highlights that “Doing nothing is a great way to induce states of mind that nurture our imagination. Slacking off may be the best thing we can do for our mental health. Seemingly inactive states of mind can be an incubation period for future bursts of creativity.”

Advertisement

3. They have their mind set on a purpose or cause

Gorodenkoff | Shutterstock

It’s difficult to assertively navigate an enlivened life when we don’t know what we’re ultimately fighting for. Sometimes, you’re already on this path without realizing it. So, it can require frequent reminding.

What do you see as a significant injustice in society? What can you do in your work and life that works towards the solution? Even if it’s in some small way, by fighting a cause, you will be flooded with confident energy as needed.

Advertisement

4. They keep their mind sharp

Prostock-studio | Shutterstock

‘It’s a good life if you don’t weaken.’ When inevitable doubtful thoughts arise in my mind, I must be ruthless in my denial of those thoughts. ‘They’re only whispy thoughts.'

‘Do not succumb to them.’ Weakness is mainly in the mind. So by entertaining only strengthening thoughts and developing the skill of welcoming more of them through the door, you become strong by design.

A 2023 study by the University of Cambridge found that people with worse mental health symptoms at the start of the study improved more after suppression training. However, it's important to note that cognitive distortions, or unhelpful thinking habits, are common and can be associated with poor mental health. Recognizing and overcoming these thinking styles is often an essential part of treatment for anxiety and depression.

5. They lean their minds into making bold moves

fizkes | Shutterstock

This tip struck me because nowhere in the self-help diatribe did they say you must first feel confident to take action. I think too many people live under the philosophy that you must first ‘believe in yourself’ and, therefore, feel good to lean into a bold action.

No. Boldness needn’t require a confident sensation. Confidence will be felt in your bones after the fact. Be willing to feel timid in the right actions. Your actions will create a confident identity.

Research published in 2022 by the APA’s American Psychologist consistently shows that the more confident actions you take, the more confident you tend to become, highlighting the concept of "self-efficacy," where completing tasks builds belief in your ability to do similar things in the future. This is often called a positive feedback loop, where confidence is reinforced over time.

Advertisement

6. They don't overthink things

michaelheim | Shutterstock

What is meant by neuroses? Overthinking — in a word. When we think about ourselves and worry about how we look and how successful we are, we’re deaf to life. It’s like pulling a massive woolly glove over our heads and trying to grocery shop in such a state.

We just end up bumping into things. And so, to live life confidently, we must allow these critical, doubtful thoughts to subside. And the way to do this is to turn our attention outward.

To notice things. To help people. To poke the box and see what happens. It is only when we poke and prod that we can bring a fire to light.

Overthinking can undermine self-confidence and cause mental and emotional exhaustion. Overthinking can indicate a lack of self-trust and doubt in your actions, interactions, and decision-making. An article by the UK's National Health Service explained the need to identify negative beliefs about yourself and challenge them with evidence.

Alex Mathers is a writer and coach who helps you build a money-making personal brand with your knowledge and skills while staying mentally resilient.